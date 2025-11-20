Amazon Canada’s Black Friday Week 2025 is here!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nothing is more horrifying than that last minute holiday shopping frenzy. You know the one I’m talking about, mall parking lots filled to the T, overheating in the mall with your coat, spending 45 minutes in the checkout line… a real nightmare! This year, I’m avoiding any chance of that by shopping my holiday list online and early—Black Friday early! From Crock-Pot and Yankee Candle to Sony–here are some of my favourite picks, and remember, a gift is a gift even if it’s for yourself!

33% off

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker, With Extra 8-Qt. Cooking Pot This is not your mother’s Crock-Pot! The Crock-Pot has had a major upgrade, and this Multimeal Multicooker is a total game-changer. Perfect for busy families juggling evening activities, college kids meal-prepping for the week, or just for yourself (because, hello, soup season!). This jack-of-all-trades appliance lets you cook two recipes at once with different temperatures and methods, and Dual Sync Technology ensures both dishes are ready at the same time. It comes with two non-stick 3.7-quart pots plus an 8-quart pot for bigger meals, and the Oat Milk colour is as stylish as it is versatile—sure to complement any kitchen décor. $161.99 on Amazon (was $242.72)

28% off

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, White, Hx3811/20, 1 Count This Philips Sonicare Power Flosser might just earn you a spot on your dentist’s wall of fame. It’s up to 180% more effective than traditional floss for achieving those healthy, healthy gums. The Whisper Quiet Design means you won’t disturb anyone—whether you’re freshening up at dawn or winding down late at night. Featuring Pulse Wave Technology, it gently guides you from tooth to tooth so you never miss a spot. It’s an especially thoughtful gift for anyone with braces or for seniors with mobility challenges, thanks to its ease of use and customizable experience. With four modes and 10 intensity settings, this is a perfect-score gift for pretty much anyone on your list. $79.95 on amazon (was $110.89)

25% off

Yankee Candle 3 Wick Candle Jar Nothing sets the holiday mood quite like crisp winter air and the scent of fresh pine—and now you can bring that feeling indoors. Scent is one of the strongest memory-makers, and this Balsam & Cedar Yankee Candle is the perfect way to create moments worth remembering. With a 40-hour burn time, it sets the backdrop for holiday dinners, movie marathons and lazy couch rots with the family. Each inhale of cedarwood, warm amber and fresh balsam instantly transports you back to your coziest holiday memories. In fact, this one might have to be a gift for yourself, too. $17.99 on amazon (was $23.95)

21% off

Sharpie Permanent Markers, Fine Point Markers Variety Pack This one isn’t just for the artists on your list—anyone with a marker stash or a stationery drawer will appreciate it. This 25-pack of fine-point Sharpie Permanent Markers is an absolute steal. The vibrant, high-impact colours work on paper, plastic, metal and most other surfaces, so the creative possibilities are endless. The quick-dry, fade-resistant ink means no smudging, whether you’re elevating holiday dinner place cards or adding extra flair to gift tags. A fun, practical and budget-friendly gift they’ll reach for all year long. $35.76 on amazon (was $44.99)

34% off

Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker I love this speaker—it’s the perfect gift for the person on your list who already has everything. Now they’ll have the best portable speaker around. The Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Speaker is waterproof, dustproof and rustproof, built to withstand whatever the season throws at it. It’s the ideal companion for porch hangs, camping trips, snowy days by the fire or even a quick cruise down the ski hill. With 25 hours of battery life, 360-degree party lights and a comfortable shoulder strap, you might just hear me skiing before you see me—and yes, I’ll absolutely bring the party to après with this strapped on. Plus, the Party Connect button lets you link multiple speakers for truly immersive sound. $298.00 on amazon (was $449.99)

