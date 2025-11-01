Best early Black Friday deals available on Amazon right now

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada’s Early Black Friday deals are here, offering discounts across various categories, including electronics, home essentials, toys, and more. Now’s your chance to shop for holiday gifts and snag fantastic bargains before they’re gone! Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video. Read on to shop early deals to get a head start on the savings.

Beauty and personal care

Maybelline New York Lifter Glaze Oil Bal The Maybelline New York Lifter Glaze Oil Balm in Clear Crave is a hydrating lip balm infused with hyaluronic acid and Acerola Cherry Extract, offering up to 24 hours of moisture while visibly reducing lip lines and providing a sheer, buildable tint. Its ultra-comfortable formula gives lips a smooth, glowy, glazed finish, making it ideal for a natural, polished look. $12.5 on Amazon (was $14.86)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects, At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects give you professional-level teeth whitening at home, removing up to 13 years of tough stains for a visibly brighter smile. Enamel-safe and validated by the Canadian Dental Association, these peppermint-flavoured strips use the same whitening ingredient trusted by dentists. $59.99 on Amazon (was $72.82)

Home and kitchen

Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Become your own barista with the Philips Espresso Machine, crafting 20 coffee creations — from rich, velvety espressos to refreshing iced coffees — all at an irresistible sale price. $399.99 on Amazon ($749.99)

Philips Airfryer 2000 Series Watch your meals cook to perfection with this all-in-one 13-in-1 air fryer. Its roomy basket and easy-to-use touchscreen let you make crispy fries, juicy chicken, roasted veggies, and more with little to no oil. $89.99 on amazon (was $129.99)

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers 66% more vertical coverage, a built-in rechargeable battery, easy installation, real-time alerts, two-way talk, smart notifications, and Alexa integration for enhanced home security. At 42% off, it’s a steal! $69.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum This viral vacuum and mop cleans wet and dry messes with smart sensors, a larger water tank, self-cleaning, and app connectivity. Enjoy streak-free floors, quick drying, and effortless maintenance—perfect for homes with pets. Get it while it’s 42% off. $299.99 on Amazon (was $359.99)

Vegetable Chopper This handy vegetable chopper is a versatile, high-quality kitchen tool that slices, dices, grates, and juliennes with six ultra-sharp stainless steel blades. Built from durable, BPA-free materials with a sleek black and white design, it makes meal prep faster, safer, and more stylish. $24.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set This 4-piece bed sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Made from double brushed microfiber, these sheets are ultra-soft, breathable, and affordable, offering luxurious comfort that rivals higher-end materials. $29.99 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Tech

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (2024) The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (2024) is your chic, on-the-go sidekick—stream, sketch, or jot your genius ideas all day long with the S Pen in hand. Sleek, lightweight, and seriously immersive with dual speakers, it’s a little tablet that thinks big. $209.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Escape into your own world with the Soundcore Q20i by Anker – these cozy wireless headphones boast 40 hours of noise-canceling magic, big bass, and customizable sound, making them your perfect travel buddy for tunes that feel just right. $69.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch The multisport GPS watch features a 1.3-inch display, solar charging lens, built-in LED flashlight, and advanced health tracking like heart rate variability and Pulse Ox, while offering new features like hill score and endurance score to monitor your training progress. Get it while it’s 43% off. $699.99 on Amazon (was $1219.99)

Kids & family

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle A magical build for wizards and Muggles alike. The largest-ever Great Hall set includes a courtyard and three sliding dungeon spaces for easy play. Stunning detail makes this one a gift to remember. $207.99 on amazon (was $259.99)

N11 Pro 4K UHD Camera Drone This drone packs serious sky power with 90 minutes of flight, a 4K UHD camera with a 100° wide-angle lens, and GPS-assisted features like Follow Me, Tap Fly, and Auto Return. Lightweight, foldable, and buzzing with brushless motors. $149.97 on Amazon (was $299.98)

Vtopmart 72 Pcs Mochi Squishy Toys The Vtopmart 72-Piece Mochi Squishy Toys are irresistibly cute, soft animal toys that kids can poke, squeeze, and stretch for endless fun. Perfect for party favors, classroom prizes, or goodie bag fillers, these kawaii squishies also double as stress-relief toys and educational tools for little learners. $21.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

