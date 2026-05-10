How to choose the right expresso machine: tips for the perfect brew

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I recently acquired my dream expresso machine after putting my trusty De’Longhi to rest (I could’t even tell you the name of the model because she was that old). Well-loved throughout all her years, my daily go-to appliance was replaced by a much more sophisticated and shinier beast – The Specialista Opera. I felt the weight of the portafilter, which felt much sturdier than my previous model’s. I ground my beans, listened to the sounds of the machine come alive, and watched the dark liquid hit the inside of my favourite mug. Am I in heaven?

Even on my busiest days, a morning or afternoon cup of coffee has become the ultimate me-time. La Specialista Opera and I – we’ve become inseparable. But truthfully, everyone has different preferences when it comes to getting the perfect brew. We’ve rounded up the top picks from De’Longhi, Breville, KitchenAid for every kind of coffee lover. We hope you find your perfect match.

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Quick pick summary

Best overall: La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine

Best for beginners: The Barista Express

Best smart machine: De’Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine

Best budget: De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

Best space-saving: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Best automatic: KitchenAid KF6, KES8556 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Best dual boiler: Breville The Dual Boiler Espresso Machine

Best overall

La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine This machine makes espresso-making approachable while still giving you the satisfaction of crafting your drink exactly how you like it. Unlike fully automatic models, it offers more control over the grind, tamp, temperature, and milk texture, while the built-in technology helps keep every shot smooth and consistent. Between the smart sensor grinder, precise temperature control, and powerful milk frother, the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera feels like a serious upgrade for anyone ready to bring café-quality coffee into their daily routine. Starbucks who? $899.98 on Amazon

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Best for beginners

The Barista Express Especially well-suited for beginners, the Breville Barista Express Impress Brushed Stainless Steel reduces much of the learning curve with smart dosing and an assisted tamping system that helps take the guesswork out of pulling espresso shots. Its built-in grinder, quick heat-up time, and precise temperature control make it easier to get consistent results and smooth, café-style milk drinks from the very first attempts. $899.99 on Amazon (was $1149.99)

Best smart machine

De'Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine The standout feature of the De’Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine with Cold Brew is its ability to create both hot drinks and cold brew beverages (more than 50 recipes!) at the touch of a button, making it especially appealing for households with different coffee preferences. The machine automatically adjusts brewing settings based on the type of beans used, while the built-in grinder and intuitive touchscreen made it easy to pull consistently smooth espresso shots and creamy milk drinks. Featured in Oprah’s Favourite Things 2024, this one’s for coffee-lovers who want instant café-quality drinks with almost zero effort. $2399.95 on Amazon

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Matteo’s Barista Style Sugar Free Coffee Syrup – $33.99

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Coffee Syrup Dispenser with 36 Labels and Pump – $24.97

HiveNets Capsule Drawer Coffee Pod Storage Compatible for Nespresso – $36.89

Best budget

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine If you’re ready to upgrade from your standard coffee maker to something a bit more premium, this machine is an affordable way to dip your toes into the world of espresso. It features a simple 15-bar pump system and a compact, no-frills design that keeps things accessible. Unlike more advanced machines, it’s fully manual, meaning you’re in charge of grinding, tamping, and frothing — which makes it a great entry point for learning the basics without the high price tag. $129.98 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Best space-saving

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine The Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville is another popular choice (and for good reason). This compact machine brings café-quality coffee to your kitchen with minimal fuss. It’s deal for small kitchens, with a slim, space-saving design that fits easily on countertops. Unlike bulkier espresso machines, it uses compact, one-touch capsule brewing with barcode reading technology to automatically adjust each cup, and will give you consistent brews with virtually no set up or clean up. $198.9 on Amazon (was $229)

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Best automatic

KitchenAid KF6, KES8556 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine If you’re looking for a machine that truly leans into a “set it and forget it” experience, this one delivers. With just a single tap, it can craft up to 15 different drinks—from bold espressos to creamy lattes—while its automatic milk frothing system handles the texture for you. The smart grinder and twist-off bean hopper also make it simple to swap in fresh beans whenever you want to change things up. $999.99 on Amazon (was $1499.99)

Best dual boiler

Breville The Dual Boiler Espresso Machine The “dual boiler” setup is what makes this machine stand out: it has two separate heating systems—one dedicated to brewing espresso and the other to steaming milk—so you can do both at the same time without waiting or losing temperature stability. Unlike single-boiler machines that have to switch between tasks (which slows things down and can affect consistency), the Breville Dual Boiler delivers more precise temperature control and smoother workflow, especially when making multiple milk-based drinks back-to-back. $1899.99 on Amazon (was $2399.99)

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New Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup – $99.99

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Tim Hortons Original Coffee blend, Single Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods – $37.99

Starbucks Caramel Flavoured Ground Coffee – $54.66

Iced Coffee Cups with Lids and Straws Set of 8 – $37.99

Espresso Coffee Cups – $26.97