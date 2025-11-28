SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

12+ Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon Canada that are totally worth it

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 28, 2025 5:30 pm
2 min read
Best Black Friday Canada beauty deals View image in full screen
Amazon Canada Black Friday is here, and this year’s beauty discounts on top brands like Dyson, Caudalie and Kitsch are your chance to snag those coveted picks at a palatable price.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada Black Friday 2025 is here, and the beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts on top brands like Dyson, Caudalie and Kitsch are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.

P.S. Don’t forget to Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video. And stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best skincare deals

33% off

Youth to the People Superfood Gentle Face Cleanser
A green juice for your skin. This pH-balanced gel cleanser blends kale, spinach and green tea to wash away impurities without stripping—leaving your skin fresh, soft and never tight.
$41.25 on Amazon (was $55)

 

30% off

Clinique Moisture Surge
This fan-favourite gel-cream floods skin with long-lasting hydration, delivering a plump, dewy glow that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own.
$57.4 on Amazon (was $82)

 

Story continues below advertisement

15% off

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
A dark-spot-diminishing favourite, this brightening serum uses viniferine–Caudalie’s star ingredient–to even tone and reveal a more luminous complexion.
$93.5 on Amazon (was $110)

 

More Black Friday skincare deals:

THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face Cleanser – $14.42 [15% off]
Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen – $9.99 [23% off]
Story continues below advertisement
Clinique 3-Step Dramatically Different Moisturizing Oil Free Gel – $33.60 [27% off]
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream – $36.54 [15% off]
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $116.14 [29% off]
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Best haircare deals

27% off

Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray
Level up your blowout. This humidity-blocking spray smooths, softens and speeds up drying time for sleek, salon-worthy results.
$9.79 on Amazon (was $13.34)

 

20% off

Kitsch Microfibre Hair Towel Black Friday
Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap
Perfect for quick drying, reducing frizz and saving time, this stylish microfibre wrap is a must-have for every hair type. It absorbs water five times faster than your regular towel.
$22.39 on Amazon (was $27.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
The viral multi-styler that does it all–curl, smooth, volumize and dry–using airflow instead of extreme heat, making it gentler on your strands and endlessly customizable.
$599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

 

More Black Friday haircare deals:

Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies – $6 [45% off]
Kitsch Hair Scalp Massager – $7.19 [20% off]
Story continues below advertisement
SheaMoisture Leave-In Conditioner – $11.35 [24% off]
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil – $30.80 [30% off]
Pureology Leave In Conditioner – $31.50 [30% off]
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Best makeup deals

34% off

Estée Lauder Double Wear Long-Wear Matte Foundation
The iconic full-coverage foundation that refuses to budge. Expect a flawless matte finish that lasts all day–heat, humidity and life-proof.
Buy on Amazon

 

33% off

Sacheu Lip Liner STAY-N Peel Off Lip Stain
A TikTok-loved liner that transforms into a long-wearing stain, giving you crisp definition and colour that won’t smudge or fade.
$13.5 on Amazon (was $18)
Story continues below advertisement

 

19% off

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue
A clear, ultra-hold gel that laminates brows in seconds. Fluffy, lifted and locked-in arches–no brow appointment needed.
$10.17 on Amazon (was $12.49)

 

More Black Friday makeup deals:

NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush – $11.98 [25% off]
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer – $13.57 [15% off]
Story continues below advertisement
L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion – $12.90 [35% off]
Maybelline New York Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder – $9.13 [12% off]
Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes – $16.99 [14% off]
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Best beauty tool deals

27% off

TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device
A pro-level skincare gadget that tones, lifts and soothes using microcurrent, LED light therapy and percussive massage–your at-home facial just got better.
$399.99 on Amazon (was $549)

 

28% off

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tools
These easy-to-use blades that exfoliate, remove peach fuzz and create a smooth, glowing canvas for skincare and makeup.
$10.39 on Amazon (was $12.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

50% off

ORAL-B PRO Limited Toothbrush
A dentist-approved electric toothbrush that delivers a deep, precise clean with multiple modes to brighten and polish your smile–what’s not to love?
$59.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

 

More Black Friday beauty tool deals:

Kitsch Deep Exfoliating Glove – $8.53 [28% off]
Facial Hair Electric Razor – $11.89 [15% off]
Story continues below advertisement
Stainless Steel Gua Sha – $11.99 [20% off]
Ice Globes – $27.19 [15% off]
Kandyway Red Light Therapy Mask – $398.40 [20% off]
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
