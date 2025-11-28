12+ Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon Canada that are totally worth it

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada Black Friday 2025 is here, and the beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts on top brands like Dyson, Caudalie and Kitsch are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.

P.S. Don’t forget to Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video. And stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.

Story continues below advertisement

Best skincare deals

33% off

Youth to the People Superfood Gentle Face Cleanser A green juice for your skin. This pH-balanced gel cleanser blends kale, spinach and green tea to wash away impurities without stripping—leaving your skin fresh, soft and never tight. $41.25 on Amazon (was $55)

30% off

Clinique Moisture Surge This fan-favourite gel-cream floods skin with long-lasting hydration, delivering a plump, dewy glow that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own. $57.4 on Amazon (was $82)

Story continues below advertisement

15% off

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum A dark-spot-diminishing favourite, this brightening serum uses viniferine–Caudalie’s star ingredient–to even tone and reveal a more luminous complexion. $93.5 on Amazon (was $110)

More Black Friday skincare deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best haircare deals

27% off

20% off

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Perfect for quick drying, reducing frizz and saving time, this stylish microfibre wrap is a must-have for every hair type. It absorbs water five times faster than your regular towel. $22.39 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Story continues below advertisement

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer The viral multi-styler that does it all–curl, smooth, volumize and dry–using airflow instead of extreme heat, making it gentler on your strands and endlessly customizable. $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

More Black Friday haircare deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best makeup deals

34% off

Estée Lauder Double Wear Long-Wear Matte Foundation The iconic full-coverage foundation that refuses to budge. Expect a flawless matte finish that lasts all day–heat, humidity and life-proof. Buy on Amazon

33% off

Story continues below advertisement

19% off

More Black Friday makeup deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best beauty tool deals

27% off

TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device A pro-level skincare gadget that tones, lifts and soothes using microcurrent, LED light therapy and percussive massage–your at-home facial just got better. $399.99 on Amazon (was $549)

28% off

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tools These easy-to-use blades that exfoliate, remove peach fuzz and create a smooth, glowing canvas for skincare and makeup. $10.39 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Story continues below advertisement

50% off

ORAL-B PRO Limited Toothbrush A dentist-approved electric toothbrush that delivers a deep, precise clean with multiple modes to brighten and polish your smile–what’s not to love? $59.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

More Black Friday beauty tool deals:

Story continues below advertisement