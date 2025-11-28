12+ Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon Canada that are totally worth it

By Adriana Monachino
Amazon Canada Black Friday 2025 is here, and the beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts on top brands like Dyson, Caudalie and Kitsch are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.
Best skincare deals 33% off
A green juice for your skin. This pH-balanced gel cleanser blends kale, spinach and green tea to wash away impurities without stripping—leaving your skin fresh, soft and never tight.
30% off
This fan-favourite gel-cream floods skin with long-lasting hydration, delivering a plump, dewy glow that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own.
15% off
A dark-spot-diminishing favourite, this brightening serum uses viniferine–Caudalie’s star ingredient–to even tone and reveal a more luminous complexion.
Best haircare deals 27% off
Level up your blowout. This humidity-blocking spray smooths, softens and speeds up drying time for sleek, salon-worthy results.
20% off
Perfect for quick drying, reducing frizz and saving time, this stylish microfibre wrap is a must-have for every hair type. It absorbs water five times faster than your regular towel.
25% off
The viral multi-styler that does it all–curl, smooth, volumize and dry–using airflow instead of extreme heat, making it gentler on your strands and endlessly customizable.
Best makeup deals 34% off
The iconic full-coverage foundation that refuses to budge. Expect a flawless matte finish that lasts all day–heat, humidity and life-proof.
33% off
A TikTok-loved liner that transforms into a long-wearing stain, giving you crisp definition and colour that won’t smudge or fade.
19% off
A clear, ultra-hold gel that laminates brows in seconds. Fluffy, lifted and locked-in arches–no brow appointment needed.
Best beauty tool deals 27% off
A pro-level skincare gadget that tones, lifts and soothes using microcurrent, LED light therapy and percussive massage–your at-home facial just got better.
28% off
These easy-to-use blades that exfoliate, remove peach fuzz and create a smooth, glowing canvas for skincare and makeup.
50% off
A dentist-approved electric toothbrush that delivers a deep, precise clean with multiple modes to brighten and polish your smile–what’s not to love?
