15+ must-have tech deals to shop this Amazon Canada Black Friday

Forget the parking lot brawls and browser-tab fatigue. We’ve cut through the noise to bring you a definitive list of Amazon Canada’s best Black Friday tech steals. Whether you’re hunting for a massive 75-inch theatre upgrade courtesy of TCL, the latest in AI-powered wearables from Ray-Ban Meta, or a work gift under $75—hello, Ring doorbell!—we’ve found deals that fit. But move fast—with tech discounts this deep, Amazon’s inventory may not last long.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Meta Glasses Classic style meets futuristic utility. Capture hands-free content, listen to music, and access real-time translation without blocking out the world. These smart sunglasses are a sleek, high-tech way to stay connected and capture new experiences (they have an FPV camera built in!). $367.2 on Amazon (was $459)

TCL 75-Inch QM6K Series QLED 4K Smart TV Elevate your home theater with this massive 75-inch display. Its advanced Halo Control System and precise local dimming deliver deep blacks and brilliant brightness in any lighting. A premium visual upgrade perfect for movie nights and gaming alike. $888.88 on Amazon (was $1499.99)

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 This small, light, and super budget-friendly laptop boasts an all-day battery, a crisp 15.6” HD screen, and comes with a free year of Microsoft 365 so you can get to work right out of the box. It’s a perfect on-the-go companion for students and businesspeople. $189 on Amazon (was $349)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Featuring a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a stunning display with AI Scaler, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers bar-raising performance and visuals. Plus, innovative AI tools like Audio Eraser and Now Brief help streamline your day. $1875 on Amazon

DJI Mini 3 Drone Weighing under 249g, there’s no need to register the DJI Mini 3 drone, making it an ideal pick for beginner pilots. It captures stunning 4K HDR and vertical video that’s perfect for social media. And with an included screen-equipped controller, it has everything you need to get started. $479 on Amazon (was $599)

Beats Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones Beats’ proprietary acoustic platform with adaptive Active Noise Cancelling ensures absolute audio immersion. With personalized Spatial Audio, lossless USB-C playback, and up to 40 hours of battery life, these headphones offer a premium, long-lasting audio experience. You won’t find them at a better price. $239.94 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Oura Ring 4 What better gift than better health? Powered by Smart Sensing, the all-titanium Oura provides discreet, 24/7 health tracking, precisely monitoring your sleep, stress, and activity for up to eight days per charge. It’s a sophisticated, screen-free alternative to standard fitness trackers. $469 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse Give your gamer the power to dominate in MMOs with this precision gaming mouse. With 17 programmable buttons, a unique Key Slider for custom fitting, and an 18,000 DPI optical sensor, this mouse offers unmatched control. It’s a powerful—and ergonomic!—upgrade for any serious player. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) Big power, mini size. The new iPad Mini packs the A17 Pro chip and future-ready Apple Intelligence into a smaller form, complete with a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Factor in Apple Pencil Pro support and mobile creators will be hard pressed to do better. $749 on Amazon (was $829)

GoPro HERO13 Black in Polar White Buying for an extreme sports lover? This rugged cam will let them capture their adventures in stunning 5.3K. Featuring award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization and a powerful new Enduro battery, it delivers professional quality footage in any weather. $349.99 on Amazon (was $459.99)

Google Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is all about helping users maximize their workouts. It lets you sync real-time heart rate data to compatible gym machines and track over 40 exercise modes. And with Active Zone Minutes and daily readiness insights, this tracker ensures every move counts toward the goals you create. $139.95 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Ring Doorbell (Battery Powered) The updated Ring Doorbell delivers head-to-toe video, capturing 66 per cent more vertical view—perfect for spotting packages at the base of your door. Easy USB-C charging and seamless Alexa integration make it a smart way to secure your home while keeping tabs on deliveries. $69.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger If there’s a cooler looking (or more portable) turntable, we haven’t seen it. The Sound Burger combines retro style with modern tech, offering reliable Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and an amazing 12 hours of battery life. It’s the perfect compact solution for spinning vinyl at parties or picnics over holidays and beyond. $199 on Amazon (was $279)

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) Supercharged by the new M4 chip and built for Apple Intelligence, this MacBook Air delivers 18 hours of battery life and is equipped with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. Now supporting up to two external displays, it’s a leap forward in portable productivity. $1,739.99 on amazon (was $1,999.00)

Hyperice Normatec Go Calf If you’ve got an athlete in your life, they might need these portable, TSA-approved high-tech calf massagers from Hyperice. They’ve got dynamic air compression to boost circulation and reduce pain, making them an ideal on-the-go recovery gadget. You won’t find them on sale often, so take advantage while you can. $399 on Amazon (was $499)

JBL Authentics Wireless Home Speaker Bring the concert home with this premium, retro-styled, absolute powerhouse of a speaker. Delivering 270 watts of sound and virtual Dolby Atmos, it pumps up the volume with lifelike clarity and deep bass. The sound is loud, detailed, warm, and rich. And with built-in Wi-Fi and dual voice assistants, it blends iconic design with modern smart features. $699.98 on Amazon (was $999.98)

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Help the reader on your list see their favourite books in a new light with the Kindle Colorsoft. It’s a 7-inch waterproof e-reader that brings books to life with vibrant, paper-like colour. And with an 8-week battery and adjustable warm light, it’s the perfect digital platform for reading late into the night. $199.99 on Amazon (was $264.99)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse Engineered for (and used by!) eSports pros, this 60g wireless mouse is equipped with Logitech’s advanced Hero 2 sensor and Lightforce hybrid optical mechanical switches. With 44,000 DPI, 8kHz polling, and a 95-hour battery, it delivers the kind of speed and precision demanded by top players. $179.98 on Amazon (was $239.99)

