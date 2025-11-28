Best Amazon Canada Black Friday Deals to shop now!

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shoppers, start your engines! Wondering what to buy on Black Friday Canada? Whether your shopping list includes big ticket appliances (almost on cue, my old vacuum exploded this week), or those high-use, routine-focused products (Bioderma Micellar Water, anyone?) Black Friday helps this crazy year and its even crazier price tags not sting quite so much.

P.S. Don’t forget to Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video. And stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.

16% off

L'Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro Looking to dry your mane attraction like a pro, and without heat damage? The L’Oréal Airlight Pro hairdryer is powered by Infrared Light technology for a smoother, speedier blowout at home. Plus, it’s super lightweight and quiet. and app-powered to help customize temperature and air flow. $530 on Amazon (was $630)

Story continues below advertisement

27% off

Vichy Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Looking to fight fine lines and wrinkles? Meet the #1 face serum in Canada. Vichy Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum hydrates and strengthens sensitive skin for a youthful, dewy glow. Apply to a freshly cleansed face and expect a lightweight, quick-absorbing formula that truly delivers. $34.91 on Amazon (was $47.95)

30% off

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Same formula, new look! My daughters and I all swear by Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Miscellar Water for sensitive skin to gently (and efficiently) remove makeup. It’s hands down one of the best Amazon beauty products out there, and it’s easy to use. $17.45 on Amazon (was $24.96)

25% off

Yes4All Ankle Weights Perfect for walkers, runners and home workouts, consider amping up your fitness routine (or just tone while running errands!) with a set of strap-on weights for either wrists or ankles from Yes4All. Weights range from 2-10lbs. $13.36 on Amazon (was $17.85)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

CeraVe Pimple Patches The dermatologist-developed CeraVe has launched Anti-Spot Barrier Patches to not only cover imperfections and red marks but also to speed in healing. Get rid of that holiday ruby once and for all! Suitable for sensitive skin and invisible on all skin tones. Plus, it’s great for travel! $15.99 on Amazon

25% off

Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil is a silky, nourishing cleanser that gently removes impurities while locking in long-lasting moisture. Ideal for dry or sensitive skin, it leaves your body feeling soft and comfortably hydrated–not greasy. $24.01 on amazon (was $31.99)

Story continues below advertisement

16% off

L'Oréal Professionnel SteamPod 4.0 The L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod 4.0 is a professional-grade hair straightener that combines steam technology with sleek plates for smooth, shiny and frizz-free results in a single pass. Gentle on hair yet powerful on style, it’s the ultimate at-home salon experience. $380.00 on amazon (was $450.00)

You may also like:

Story continues below advertisement

More Black Friday Canada deals

20% off

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Brush The Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler glides through wet or dry hair with zero pulling, minimizing breakage while boosting shine. A must-have for effortless, pain-free brushing. $18.4 on Amazon (was $23)

Story continues below advertisement

26% off

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Keep track of your keys, luggage, wallet–everything–with the Apple AirTag 4 Pack. Seamlessly synced to the Find My app, these tiny trackers make losing things a thing of the past. Grab them on sale while the price is this good. $95.99 on Amazon (was $129)

20% off

Swarovski Women's Emily Bracelet Elegant and timeless, the Swarovski Emily Bracelet adds a touch of sparkle to any outfit with its shimmering crystals and sleek silhouette. A luxe gift (or treat-yourself moment) that’s now available at a beautiful discount. $119.2 on Amazon (was $149)

24% off

Cosori Air Fryer 6 QT TurboBlaze Technology Crispier fries, faster cook times and whisper-quiet performance–the Cosori 6 QT Air Fryer with TurboBlaze technology levels up weeknight meals with ease. And with this sale price, upgrading your kitchen just got easier. $129.96 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Story continues below advertisement

26% off

Swedish Dish Cloths Eco-friendly, ultra-absorbent and endlessly reusable, Swedish Dish Cloths are the sustainable swap every kitchen needs. They tackle spills and scrubs with ease–and they’re on sale, making it the perfect time to stock up. $19.99 on amazon (was $26.99)

20% off

Canadian Down & Feather Co. Regular Weight 625 Loft White Down Duvet Sleep wrapped in cloud-like comfort with this premium 625 loft white down duvet. Warm, breathable and beautifully crafted, it transforms bedtime into a luxury experience. Even better? It’s majorly marked down. $207.99 on Amazon (was $260)

43% off

NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector Bring the theatre home with the NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector, delivering sharp visuals, immersive sound, and effortless streaming anywhere you want it. It’s a blockbuster deal you don’t want to miss. $499.99 on Amazon (was $869.99)

Story continues below advertisement

40% off

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Containers Organize your pantry like a pro with Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers–airtight, stackable and crystal-clear. They keep ingredients fresh and your shelves looking spotless. Snag them now while they’re 40% off. $142.99 on Amazon (was $236.52)

48% off

23andMe+ Premium Advanced Ancestry & Health DNA Test Kit Discover your roots and unlock insights into your health with the 23andMe+ Premium DNA Test Kit. From ancestry breakdowns to genetic wellness reports, it’s a full-spectrum look at what makes you, well… you. $139 on Amazon (was $269)

You may also like:

Story continues below advertisement