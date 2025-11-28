30+ best Amazon Canada Black Friday deals to shop now

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles because Black Friday is here, and Amazon Canada’s sales are not holding back! Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades, or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands like Apple, Dyson and Oral B to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet! (And stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon!)

Best beauty deals

45% off

Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush Upgrade your oral care routine with the Oral-B iO7, featuring micro-vibrating bristles and smart pressure sensing for a deeper, dentist-level clean at home. Now nearly half off. $164.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

19% off

21% off

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Achieve smooth, hair-free skin from home with Ulike’s IPL device, designed to deliver fast results with cooling tech for added comfort. Grab it at this rare discount. $285 on Amazon (was $359)

30% off

COLOR WOW Dream Coat, Supernatural Spray Humidity-proof your hair with this cult-favourite smoothing spray that leaves strands glossy, sleek, and frizz-free for days. A salon secret–now on sale. $26.6 on Amazon (was $38)

43% off

Best kitchen deals

43% off

Ninja NF700C Professional XL Food Processor Designed to level up your everyday prep, the Ninja NF700C Professional XL Food Processor delivers powerful performance with its 1000-watt motor, handling tough ingredients and mixing doughs and batters thoroughly. The spacious 12-cup bowl is ideal for family-sized dishes or batch cooking, while the reversible slicing and shredding disc offers versatile, restaurant-style results from a single attachment. $129.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

33% off

Our Place Bakeware Set Crafted for anyone who loves a good multitasker, the Our Place 5-Piece Bakeware Set brings together nonstick, toxin-free ceramic surfaces and durable cast aluminum for a lineup that bakes, roasts, crisps, and even griddles. $199 on Amazon (was $250)

22% off

Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set Crafted from durable stainless steel, the Henckels Definition Knife Block Set gives you every essential you need—all in one refined collection. From the chef’s knife to the tomato knife, plus steak knives and shears, each piece is designed to feel balanced and comfortable in your hand, helping you slice with confidence and precision. $135.99 on Amazon (was $173.49)

30% off

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Pull café-quality shots at home with this fan-favourite machine, featuring dose control grinding and precise temperature settings. A rare markdown on a cult classic. $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

18% off

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer An iconic kitchen workhorse that whips, kneads and mixes with power and precision. Its tilt-head design makes swapping attachments a breeze. $339.97 on Amazon (was $414.98)

Best home deals

22% off

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (White/Silver) Designed to keep your space comfortable and your air clean, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 automatically detects airborne particles and gases, capturing 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It heats or cools your room evenly while circulating purified air with 350° oscillation, so every corner feels fresh. $699.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

16% off

57% off

Rain Shower Head Turn your shower into a spa moment with this oversized rainfall shower head, designed for full, even coverage. Get it while it’s more than half off. $85.49 on Amazon (was $199.99)

43% off

30% off

DREAME H12 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner This smart wet/dry vacuum cleans, mops and self-dries–perfect for households with kids or pets. We love a major markdown for a high-tech clean. $229.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

Best tech deals

27% off

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds Apple AirPods 4 offer a redesigned, more comfortable fit with improved sound powered by the H2 chip, plus features like Personalized Spatial Audio and intuitive Siri interactions. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a compact USB-C charging case, you’ll never miss a beat. $129.99 on Amazon (was $179)

31% off

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera The Canon EOS R100 is the compact mirrorless camera that makes capturing your world feel naturally polished. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor brings out crisp detail and rich color, while Dual Pixel autofocus locks onto your subject with confidence—perfect for portraits, quick moments, and everything in between. $549.99 on Amazon (was $794.99)

31% off

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Wake up gently with sunrise simulation and soothing sounds designed to support healthier sleep rhythms, courtesy of this wellness tech favourite. $119.95 on amazon (was $174.99)

26% off

20% off

Cricut Explore 4 Craft faster and smarter with this Bluetooth-enabled cutting machine that handles everything from vinyl to cardstock. Ideal for DIY-ers and craft lovers alike. $279 on Amazon (was $349)

Best travel deals

14% off

15% off

EACHY Travel Makeup Bag A roomy, easy-to-clean cosmetic case with adjustable dividers that keep everything organized. It’s perfect for trips and daily use. $27.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

40% off

Calvin Klein Women's Estelle Novelty Crossbody A sleek, hands-free essential with a polished silhouette and just-right interior space–you’ll want to snag this stylish crossbody bag available in multiple colour ways. $71.43 on Amazon (was $119.39)

30% off

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow Ergonomic neck support that actually works, thanks to its internal structured frame. It’s a viral travel must-have you need to try for yourself. $55.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

31% off

Herschel Classic XL Backpack Spacious and durable, this everyday backpack is built for commuting and travel–and now it’s marked way down. $51.99 on Amazon (was $75)

Best kids & family deals

30% off

Melissa & Doug Food Groups This Melissa & Doug Food Groups wooden play set features 21 hand-painted food items and four sorting crates, giving kids a fun way to explore healthy eating and imaginative kitchen play. It’s a durable, educational toy that helps with sorting, counting, and nutrition basics, making it a great gift for children ages 3 to 6. $27.29 on Amazon (was $38.99)

39% off

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle Building Toy The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle (31168) is a 1,371-piece building set that lets kids aged 9+ create a detailed medieval castle, a jousting arena, or a charming medieval town using the same bricks, complete with six heroic minifigures, fun castle features, and endless storytelling possibilities. $90 on Amazon (was $149.99)

20% off

UPPAbaby Vista V3 Stroller It’s the perfect time to snag this premium stroller that grows with your family. With its smooth all-wheel suspension, versatile configurations, and luxe finishes, it’s a major win for parents looking for quality and value. $1039.99 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

32% off

Eufy Baby Monitor This eufy Baby Monitor offers crisp 4K monitoring with pan-tilt control, smart alerts, and clear night vision, letting you check on your baby at home or on the go with or without Wi-Fi. Its portable battery-powered camera, privacy-focused local mode, and noise-reducing features make it a reliable choice for day and night care. $189.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

39% off

CATAN Board Game The CATAN 6th Edition board game lets 3–4 players ages 10+ dive into a fun mix of trading, building, and strategy, with a modular board that keeps every session feeling fresh and interactive—perfect for game nights where a bit of negotiation and clever planning can help you become the ruler of the island. $34.98 on Amazon (was $56.95)

