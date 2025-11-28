30+ best Amazon Canada Black Friday deals to shop now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles because Black Friday is here, and Amazon Canada’s sales are not holding back! Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades, or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands like Apple, Dyson and Oral B to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet! (And stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon!)
Designed to level up your everyday prep, the Ninja NF700C Professional XL Food Processor delivers powerful performance with its 1000-watt motor, handling tough ingredients and mixing doughs and batters thoroughly. The spacious 12-cup bowl is ideal for family-sized dishes or batch cooking, while the reversible slicing and shredding disc offers versatile, restaurant-style results from a single attachment.
Crafted for anyone who loves a good multitasker, the Our Place 5-Piece Bakeware Set brings together nonstick, toxin-free ceramic surfaces and durable cast aluminum for a lineup that bakes, roasts, crisps, and even griddles.
Crafted from durable stainless steel, the Henckels Definition Knife Block Set gives you every essential you need—all in one refined collection. From the chef’s knife to the tomato knife, plus steak knives and shears, each piece is designed to feel balanced and comfortable in your hand, helping you slice with confidence and precision.
Designed to keep your space comfortable and your air clean, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 automatically detects airborne particles and gases, capturing 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It heats or cools your room evenly while circulating purified air with 350° oscillation, so every corner feels fresh.
Apple AirPods 4 offer a redesigned, more comfortable fit with improved sound powered by the H2 chip, plus features like Personalized Spatial Audio and intuitive Siri interactions. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a compact USB-C charging case, you’ll never miss a beat.
The Canon EOS R100 is the compact mirrorless camera that makes capturing your world feel naturally polished. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor brings out crisp detail and rich color, while Dual Pixel autofocus locks onto your subject with confidence—perfect for portraits, quick moments, and everything in between.
This Melissa & Doug Food Groups wooden play set features 21 hand-painted food items and four sorting crates, giving kids a fun way to explore healthy eating and imaginative kitchen play. It’s a durable, educational toy that helps with sorting, counting, and nutrition basics, making it a great gift for children ages 3 to 6.
The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle (31168) is a 1,371-piece building set that lets kids aged 9+ create a detailed medieval castle, a jousting arena, or a charming medieval town using the same bricks, complete with six heroic minifigures, fun castle features, and endless storytelling possibilities.
It’s the perfect time to snag this premium stroller that grows with your family. With its smooth all-wheel suspension, versatile configurations, and luxe finishes, it’s a major win for parents looking for quality and value.
This eufy Baby Monitor offers crisp 4K monitoring with pan-tilt control, smart alerts, and clear night vision, letting you check on your baby at home or on the go with or without Wi-Fi. Its portable battery-powered camera, privacy-focused local mode, and noise-reducing features make it a reliable choice for day and night care.
The CATAN 6th Edition board game lets 3–4 players ages 10+ dive into a fun mix of trading, building, and strategy, with a modular board that keeps every session feeling fresh and interactive—perfect for game nights where a bit of negotiation and clever planning can help you become the ruler of the island.
