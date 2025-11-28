30+ Amazon Canada Black Friday deals under $50

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year’s Black Friday sales are shaping up to be Amazon Canada’s biggest yet, with deep discounts across every category–home, kitchen, tech, beauty, fashion, toys and more–from top brands including JBL, Crocs and Clinique. It’s the perfect moment to stock up, upgrade essentials, or snag thoughtful gifts before holiday shopping kicks into high gear.

P.S. Don’t forget to Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video. And stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.

Best tech deals

Lensuge Dash Camera Score serious peace of mind with this powerhouse 8K Lensuge Dash Camera for Cars built for clarity, safety and convenience. With ultra-wide angles, super night vision, smart app control, GPS tracking, loop recording and 24/7 parking protection, it’s the ultimate upgrade for every driver – and an unbeatable deal you don’t want to miss. $44 on Amazon (was $70)

Story continues below advertisement

JBL Vibe Buds Crank up the volume with JBL Vibe Buds, delivering deep bass, all-day comfort and an impressive 32 hours of total playtime (hours of battery life in the earbuds and 24 in the case). With water resistance, speedy top-ups and customizable sound via the JBL app, these buds are built for nonstop listening – wherever your day takes you. $45 on Amazon (was $100)

SYNCO Wireless Microphone for iPhone 14/13/12/11 Help the content creator in your life capture crisp, professional audio anywhere with this plug-and-play SYNCO wireless iPhone microphone (it also works with iPads and other iOS devices). Its one-touch noise reduction, up to 6 hours of recording time, long 492-ft range and real-time monitoring make it perfect for interviews, vlogs and livestreams. With fast charging, six hours of recording and seamless iOS compatibility, it’s a creator’s must-have mic for effortless, high-quality sound. $29 on Amazon (was $60)

Best home & kitchen deals

Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Hand Blender Blend smarter and faster with Braun’s MultiQuick 5 Vario Hand Blender built for power, precision and total control. Its 21-speed VarioSpeed dial, TurboBoost and PowerBell VPlus design deliver ultra-smooth results with minimal mess. Paired with a durable 500W motor and easy snap-on accessories, it’s your all-in-one must-have tool for effortless creativity in the kitchen. $45 on Amazon (was $80)

Story continues below advertisement

ZWILLING Fresh & Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer Keep food fresher for longer with this compact, cordless ZWILLING Fresh & Save Modern Handheld Vacuum Sealer. It works with the push of a button, automatically stopping when the ideal seal is reached. It stores neatly and runs on a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Simple, fast and perfect for everyday kitchen prep. $43 on Amazon (was $95)

Madison Park Ruched Luxury Throw Wrap yourself in cloud-soft comfort with this ultra-plush ruched luxury faux-fur throw. The design features a velvety mink reverse and cozy polyfill for warmth without weight. Stylish and fully machine-washable, it’s the perfect layer for movie nights, reading nooks, or anytime you want instant coziness. $35 on Amazon (was $63)

True North by Sleep Philosophy Cozy Flannel 100% Cotton Sheet Give your children’s bedroom a warm, playful refresh with this ultra-soft cotton flannel sheet set. Featuring sweet, whimsical prints, it delivers snug comfort all night long. With deep-pocket elastic, easy care and durable softness that improves after each wash, it’s an instant cold-weather upgrade. $30 on Amazon (was $48)

Story continues below advertisement

More Black Friday deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Best toy deals

MAGNA-TILES Classic 32-piece Magnetic Construction Set Ignite endless creativity with this MAGNA-TILES Classic 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set. Kids can build vibrant flat designs or towering geometric structures while developing key STEM skills. With colourful shapes that click together effortlessly, it inspires hours of imaginative, hands-on play that grows with your child. $49 on Amazon (was $ $70)

Story continues below advertisement

National Geographic chemistry set for kids Spark curiosity and excitement with National Geographic’s Chemistry Set for Kids, packed with 20 hands-on experiments. Kids can mix bubbling potions, create glowing worms and explore real chemistry using test tubes, beakers and more. With clear, illustrated instructions and high-quality tools, it’s the perfect STEM adventure to engage budding young scientists. $32 at Amazon (was $45)

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Sparkle and Sing 13-inch Plush Delight little fans with this interactive Sparkle and Sing Minnie Mouse plush. Minnie even sings her signature “Minnie’s Bow-Toons Are Waiting for You” while her bow lights up. With batteries included and ready to play, it’s a magical gift for kids ages 3 and up. $10 at Amazon (was $29)

Sesame Street Elmo’s Sing & Learn 17.5-inch Playphone Keep toddlers learning and laughing with the Sesame Street Sing and Learn Playphone. With a Cookie Monster receiver, light-up keypad and over 50 phrases, kids can chat with Elmo, explore numbers and colors and sing along to nine songs. Interactive coins, playful modes and easy storage make it a perfect gift for ages 2 and up. $48 on Amazon (was $73)

Story continues below advertisement

Disney Stitch Collectible Figure Set with Accessories For “Stitch” fans, make playtime even more fun with this 11-piece Disney Stitch figure set. Featuring six beloved characters – Stitch, Angel, Lilo, Scrump and more – plus five mix-and-match accessories, kids can create endless imaginative adventures. These 2-inch figures are perfect for little hands, easy to take on the go and great for both play and display. $23 on Amazon (was $30)

Extra Large Kids' play Tent Create a magical hideaway with this dome castle-shaped kids’ teepee tent, crafted from durable, washable polyester and supported by a sturdy fiberglass frame. Easy to set up and portable, it offers a spacious, cozy retreat for play, reading, or sleep. With charming flags and star lights included, it’s an enchanting gift for kids 3 and up. $47 on Amazon (was $55)

Simple Modern Kids water bottle with straw Enjoy drinks on the go and at just the right temperature with this double-wall insulated Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle with Straw. The BPA-free straw lid is top-rack dishwasher safe, while the leakproof seal helps prevent spills when your kids are on the move. Designed to fit most cupholders, it’s a convenient, durable pick backed by a limited lifetime warranty. $19 at Amazon (was $35)

Story continues below advertisement

Slinky Add nostalgia and fun to any occasion with the Original Slinky. This oversized, rainbow-colored Slinky stretches into endless entertainment and makes a perfect gift, party favor, or stocking stuffer. At about 5 inches before stretching, it’s a vibrant toy kids 5+ will love. $8 on Amazon (was $10)

Best health & fitness deals

Yaheetech Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set Upgrade your home workouts with this versatile 33/44/66 lb adjustable dumbbell set. Built with durable cement plates and sturdy metal bars, each handle features a non-slip knurled grip for safer training. Easily customize your weight combinations to target every major muscle group – without cluttering your space. Perfect for strength, toning and full-body fitness. $49 on Amazon (was $60)

Etekcity Body Fat Scale Upgrade your health routine with this smart scale designed for precision and seamless tracking. The free VeSync app delivers personalized diet and fitness plans, syncs with Apple Watch and major health apps and even works with Alexa. With 13 biometrics, multiple weighing modes and an extra-bright display, it offers accurate, intuitive monitoring for every user. $30 on amazon (was $50)

Story continues below advertisement

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-shirt Stay comfortable through every workout with this Under Armour tee, made from quick-drying UA ultra-softTech fabric. Its streamlined fit, sweat-wicking performance and shaped hem keep you moving with ease. Born from the mission to build a superior T-shirt, it’s designed to help athletes perform their best. $31 on Amazon (was $50)

Best fashion deals

Lee Men's Performance Series Extreme Comfort Straight Fit Pant Enjoy all-day ease with Lee’s Extreme Comfort Khakis, blending classic style with athletic-inspired features. A flex waistband, mesh pockets and soft Active Comfort Fabric deliver effortless movement from work to weekends. Backed by over a century of quality craftsmanship, these versatile pants offer dependable comfort, timeless design and durable construction for everyday wear. $49 on Amazon (was $61)

Hanes Womens Originals Lounge Pants Relax in comfort and style with Hanes Originals women’s lounge pants. Crafted from soft, brushed cotton-blend fabric with a stretch waistband, the pants move with you day or night. Featuring a flattering straight-leg fit and iconic branding, these versatile pants are a perfect cold-weather essential, offering a cozy and effortlessly stylish look. $20 on Amazon (was $26)

Story continues below advertisement

Comfort Colours Crewneck Sweatshirt Stay warm in this soft, ring-spun garment-dyed fleece sweatshirt. Designed with a relaxed, side-seamed fit and rolled-forward shoulders for comfort, it features durable double-needle ribbing, twill-taped neck for stability and a signature twill label. Perfect for everyday wear, it combines lasting quality with a naturally comfortable, stylish feel. $36 on Amazon (was $45)

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Cozzzy Slipper Step into cozy comfort with Crocs’ classic slippers, perfect for men and women. Soft fabric uppers, a fuzzy footbed and synthetic suede bottoms keep your feet warm, while gripper pods provide safe traction around the house. Easy to slip on and backed by a 90-day warranty, they’re a reliable choice for everyday comfort. $43 on Amazon (was $60)

Best beauty deals

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Achieve professional-level whitening at home with a product approved by the Canadian Dental Association. Safe for enamel and using the same effective whitening ingredient as dentists, it delivers noticeably whiter teeth with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. $45 on Amazon (was $72)

Story continues below advertisement

Spa Luxetique Gift Basket Indulge in luxury with this 12-piece natural bath spa gift set. Infused with nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed oil, vitamin E and soothing vanilla essential oils, it includes bath bombs, soap, body lotion, scrub and more. Beautifully packaged in a reusable cloth box, it’s the perfect pampering gift for yourself or a loved one. $42 on Amazon (was $70)

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic mascara Achieve dramatically defined lashes with L’Oréal Telescopic Original Mascara. Its unique two-sided brush lengthens lashes up to 60% and separates for precision, while the clump-free formula is safe for sensitive eyes. Expect bold, beautiful lashes with every application. $9 on Amazon (was $15)

Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash This bestselling foaming face cleanser gently cleanses all skin types, removing impurities, makeup and excess oil that can cause blemishes. It lathers easily and rinses clean, leaving skin refreshed and comfortable. Simply add a small amount to warm water, massage over the face and rinse thoroughly—avoiding the eyes. $36 on Amazon (was $52)

Story continues below advertisement

Clinique 3-Step Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is the essential step in the brand’s dermatologist-developed 3-Step skincare system. Ideal for drier skin, it strengthens the skin’s barrier and provides 8 hours of hydration. Apply morning and night after cleansing and exfoliating for soft, nourished and balanced skin. $35 on Amazon (was $61)

More Black Friday deals:

Story continues below advertisement