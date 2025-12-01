The hottest Cyber Monday home tech deals on Amazon Canada

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Beautiful, useful, and guaranteed to get a “Wait… How did you know I wanted this?!”

Holiday shopping is practically an Olympic sport, and if you want to win this year, these five standout products from Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday sale will help you cross the finish line with gold. They’re practical, exciting, beautifully designed, and—most importantly—they’ll actually get used. From Greenworks’ powerhouse outdoor tools to Logitech’s gamer-approved accessories and Philips Hue’s smart lighting upgrades, the lineup is packed with practical, beautifully designed tech they’ll actually use. Whether you’re shopping for a homeowner, a gamer, a music lover, or someone who just appreciates well-made tech, these gifts deliver.

Story continues below advertisement

P.S. Don’t forget to sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus access to Prime Video.

28% off

Greenworks PRO 80V 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Snow Blower For the Canadian with a driveway who wants winter to be easier—and quieter. If someone on your list is tired of battling heavy snow or noisy gas-powered machines, this Greenworks 80V cordless snow thrower is the gift that changes winter. It has a powerful brushless motor that delivers high torque and quiet operation, clearing a 20-inch path and up to 10 inches deep — perfect for driveways, sidewalks, and patios. The same 80V battery system works across other Greenworks tools, and one charge can handle up to a five-car driveway. The chute rotates 180 degrees and throws snow up to 25 feet, and the compact design makes it easy to store. Bonus: built-in LED lights make early-morning and late-night clearing safer and easier. It’s the ideal gift for anyone who loves a clean driveway (or simply hates shovelling). $249.59 on Amazon (was $311.99)

25% off

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset For the gamer who wants comfort, great sound, and cool lights. The Logitech G733 is a total crowd-pleaser for kids, teens, and gamers of all ages. It’s wireless, lightweight, and extremely comfortable thanks to the soft memory foam and flexible headband. The sound is crisp and immersive, and the microphone makes voices sound clear when chatting with friends. Plus, it gets up to 29 hours of use on a single charge. And yes—because this matters—it lights up. They can customize the colours to match their gaming setup, which makes it instantly cooler. Works with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch (dock mode). $149.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Story continues below advertisement

43% off

WONDERBOOM 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker For the music lover, the outdoor adventurer, the shower singer. The WONDERBOOM 4 packs surprisingly big 360-degree sound into a tiny, toss-in-your-bag speaker. It plays up to 14 hours on one charge and is completely waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof. It even floats — truly a “bring it anywhere” kind of gift. Golf course, beach day, shower, backyard, pool, vacation, fishing trip… There’s an Outdoor Boost mode for clearer sound outside and a Podcast Mode for crisp voices. You can also pair two together for bigger, stereo-quality sound. Plus, it’s made with recycled plastic, which is a nice eco-friendly bonus. $79.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

More Cyber Monday home tech deals:

Story continues below advertisement

23% off

Google Pixel 10 For the practical tech lover — or anyone who wants amazing photos without trying. The Google Pixel 10 is one of the smartest, easiest-to-use phones available and it’s Google’s newest offering. It’s fast, reliable, and the camera is a knockout: stunning zoom, beautiful nighttime photos, and a built-in Camera Coach that helps you get the perfect shot. Gemini, Google’s advanced AI assistant, is built right in — so you can talk to your phone naturally, ask questions, or point your camera at something and get instant answers. It’s unlocked (so it works with any carrier) and gets seven years of updates, meaning it stays fast and secure for a long time. It’s a gift someone will use every single day. $849.99 on Amazon (was $1099.99)

19% off

Philips Hue Signe Smart Table Lamp The Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp transforms any room with gorgeous, colour-changing ambient light. It can show millions of colours or soft warm-to-cool whites, and the gradient effect creates a beautiful wash of blended colour on the wall. It looks modern, high-end, and instantly elevates a space. You can control it from the Hue app or with your voice using Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. Add the Hue Bridge for full automations (like lights that turn on when you get home). It’s the kind of gift people don’t realize they need until they have it — and then they’re obsessed. This year, go for gifts that spark excitement and make life easier. Whether it’s clearing snow, levelling up a gaming setup, creating ambient room glow, capturing stunning photos, or bringing music anywhere—these five winners are guaranteed hits. $165.33 on Amazon (was $232.8)

Story continues below advertisement

More Cyber Monday home tech deals: