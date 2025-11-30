Amazon Canada Cyber Monday: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles because Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon Canada’s sales are going all out! Whether you’re hunting for must-have tech, cozy home upgrades, or the toys and gear you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From fan-favourite brands like UGG, Under Armour, Dyson and LEGO to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Cyber Monday shopping spree the best one yet!
Best tech deals
43% off
The JBL Tune 520BT headphones pack punchy JBL Pure Bass sound, crazy-long 57-hour battery life, and a comfy, foldable design that’s perfect for on-the-go listening. Plus, with Bluetooth, hands-free calls, and a customizable EQ in the app, they make your music—and your life—so much easier.
15% off
The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch in Sky Blue is super sleek and ultra-light, powered by the M4 chip for lightning-fast performance, Apple Intelligence features, and up to 18 hours of battery life. With its gorgeous Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, and top-notch audio and camera, it’s perfect for work, play, and everything in between.
25% off
The Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2024) brings vibrant 4K picture quality, HDR support, and Dolby Digital Plus sound to your living room, letting you stream movies, live TV, and music effortlessly. With Alexa voice control and access to thousands of apps, it’s easy to find, launch, and enjoy all your favourite entertainment in one sleek, ultra-slim package.
20% off
The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console – 1TB delivers next-level gaming with ultra-fast load times, ray-traced graphics, and plenty of storage for all your favorite games, plus it comes ready to play with a wireless controller and pre-installed Astro’s Playroom.
17% off
The Google Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian is an unlocked Android powerhouse with Gemini AI, a triple rear camera for stunning photos and 8K video, a 6.3″ Super Actua display, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, all-day battery, and 7 years of updates.
16% off
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB, newest model) features a 7″ glare-free display, weeks of battery life, and 25% faster page turns, making it perfect for reading anywhere without distractions. Its waterproof design and ultra-thin build let you enjoy millions of books anytime, whether by the pool, in bright sunlight, or in the dark.
More Cyber Monday tech deals:
Amazon Echo Dot
– $39.99 [43% off]
Best beauty & grooming deals
20% off
The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer in Amber Silk is like having a personal stylist at home. It connects to the MyDyson™ app via Bluetooth® to create a curling routine just for you, and its tapered barrel lets you style closer to the roots for perfect curls. With six attachments, you can dry and style your hair at the same time—without any heat damage. Right now, you can grab it for $599.99, down from $799.99.
22% off
Get smooth, hair-free skin at home with the Ulike Air 10 IPL Laser Hair Removal. It’s designed to be nearly painless, works on both men and women, and shows results in just two weeks. With its cooling technology, dual lights, and smart skin sensor, you can tackle stubborn hair safely and effectively—head to toe!
30% off
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil is a lightweight, high-shine treatment that smooths and softens hair, boosts color vibrancy, protects against heat, and tames frizz for up to 72 hours—perfect for all hair types.
25% off
Wake up to radiant, refreshed skin with Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum, a powerhouse blend of hyaluronic acid and peptides that helps repair, hydrate, and smooth your skin while you sleep.
19% off
This viral mascara delivers sky-high length and buildable volume without clumping. Flexible, lightweight, and on sale–no wonder it’s a bestseller.
More Cyber Monday beauty deals:
Best kitchen deals
30% off
The De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine is a compact, all-in-one home barista kit with a built-in grinder, steam wand, and cold brew technology, letting you craft espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, and iced coffee with professional precision. Its 15-bar Italian pump, temperature control, and convenient pre-set recipes make it easy to enjoy café-quality drinks at home.
46% off
The Ninja Blast Max Cordless Personal Blender makes it easy to whip up smoothies, frozen drinks, and protein shakes anywhere with its powerful ice-crushing performance and portable Twist & Go 22 oz. vessel. With Auto-iQ programs, a leakproof sip lid, and a lightweight cordless design, it delivers quick, convenient blending at the touch of a button.
26% off
The KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM195PSPT) is a sturdy, easy-to-use kitchen staple that lets you whip up everything from cookies and cakes to bread dough and whipped cream with its 10 speeds and 5-quart bowl.
31% off
The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 makes it easy to whip up ultra-smooth ice cream, sorbet, frozen drinks, slushies, and more, thanks to its larger family-size pints and customizable settings for any lifestyle. With advanced Creamify technology and dual motors, you can create your own flavours, add mix-ins, and enjoy perfectly creamy treats whenever you want.
More Cyber Monday kitchen deals:
CUCKOO Rice Cooker
– $99.99 [23% off]
CROWNFUL Food Scale
– $14.99 [32% off]
Best fashion deals
15% off
Step up your style and comfort with the UGG Women’s W TAZZ II Platform, featuring a cozy sheepskin lining, suede upper with UGGbraid collar, and a 1.75” platform that’s perfect for casual chic vibes.
25% off
Brave the cold in style with THE NORTH FACE Women’s Arctic Parka, a waterproof, above-the-knee winter coat with cozy recycled down insulation, an adjustable hood, and a sleek fit that’s perfect for everyday adventures or snowy getaways.
23% off
Stay cozy and classic with the Hanes Men’s Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie, made from soft, midweight cotton, featuring a roomy kangaroo pocket, adjustable hood, and durable stitching for all-day comfort and easy style.
More Cyber Monday fashion deals:
Best home deals
48% off
This Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop packs 10,000Pa suction, DuoScrub mopping, and smart navigation, making it easy to keep carpets, hard floors, and edges spotless—plus, its self-emptying base and pet-friendly features make cleaning almost completely hands-free.
25% off
The Linenspa 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper adds plush, contouring comfort to your mattress with gel-infused memory foam that regulates temperature, relieves pressure, and keeps you cool for a better night’s sleep.
43% off
The Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max air purifier quietly and efficiently cleans large rooms up to 3,048 sq ft in an hour using HEPASilent technology that removes 99.97% of airborne particles like dust, smoke, mold, and pet dander. With smart app control, real-time air quality monitoring, and ultra-low noise levels, it keeps your home’s air fresh and clean with minimal effort.
76% off
The High-Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head offers customizable spray settings, built-in power wash, and a replaceable filter that softens hard water and removes chlorine, giving you a cleaner, more refreshing shower. With its 60-inch hose, anti-clog nozzles, and easy, tool-free installation, it’s a simple upgrade that makes every shower feel better.
20% off
The Canadian Down & Feather Co. Down Perfect Feather Bed adds a luxurious, soft down pillow top to your mattress, combining plush white down with supportive small goose feathers for the ultimate cozy sleep experience.
27% off
Fill your space with the sweet, cozy aroma of Yankee Candle 3-Wick Vanilla Cupcake, a long-lasting, plant-wax candle with up to 40 hours of burn time and three wicks for a rich, room-filling fragrance from the first flicker to the last.
More Cyber Monday home deals:
Best daily essential deals
30% off
Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels offer quick, super-absorbent cleanups with sheets you can customize for any mess, and this pack of 8 Double Plus Rolls gives you the value of 20 regular rolls in one convenient bundle.
20% off
This Touchland Fruity Crush travel set pairs a juicy Peachy Lychee body & hair mist with a Berry Bliss hydrating sanitizer, giving you fresh, feel-good fragrance and clean, moisturized hands wherever your day takes you.
33% off
Finish Powerball All-In-1 Max Dishwasher Pods deliver a powerful everyday clean by cutting through grease, scrubbing away dried-on food, and leaving dishes brilliantly shiny—no pre-rinsing needed.
33% off
Redken All Soft Shampoo gently cleanses and deeply hydrates dry, brittle hair with nourishing argan oil, leaving it feeling softer, smoother, and beautifully shiny after every wash.
More Cyber Monday daily essential deals:
Best travel deals
45% off
The Samsonite Freeform Luggage Sets combine durable 100% polypropylene construction with dual spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and expandable cases, making packing, rolling, and traveling smoother and more secure.
30% off
The Under Armour 58L Undeniable Medium Duffle Bag is a rugged, water-resistant gym bag with plenty of pockets for shoes, laundry, and gear, plus a comfy removable shoulder strap for easy carrying.
40% off
The SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart 17-inch Laptop Backpack is a tech-friendly, organized backpack with a padded laptop and tablet compartment, multiple pockets, and comfortable straps—perfect for work, school, or travel.
39% off
This Tommy Hilfiger Jaden Crossbody Bag is a sleek, lightweight bag with adjustable vegan leather straps and organized interior compartments, perfect for keeping your essentials close while on the go.
More Cyber Monday travel deals:
LUGGEX Luggage Lock
– $18.95 [24% off]
Health & Wellness
45% off
Just one softgel a day of Sports Research Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil gives your heart, brain, and immune system a boost—packed with EPA and DHA from wild Alaskan Pollock, and totally burpless so no fishy aftertaste.
31% off
Wake up feeling refreshed with the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light, which gently simulates sunrise and sunset, plays 5 natural sounds or FM radio, and even doubles as a reading lamp—making mornings way easier to handle.
30% off
The Theragun Prime (6th Gen) delivers deep, powerful percussive massage to ease aches, speed recovery, and keep you moving—built tough, ultra-quiet, and smart enough to guide your recovery right from the app.
23% off
The AERLANG Shiatsu Neck & Shoulder Massager wraps around your neck to deliver deep, soothing kneads with heat, easing tension in your shoulders, back, and neck—perfect for home, office, or even in the car.
78% off
This compact, at-home fitness tool combines walking/running with vibration therapy to boost circulation, ease muscle tension and offer a low-impact workout. It’s slim, quiet and easy to slide under a desk or sofa–ideal for busy days when you still want to stay active.
More Cyber Monday health & wellness deals:
Weighted Blanket
– $44.99 [10% off]
Ancestry DNA Kit
– $64 [50% off]
Best kids & family deals
48% off
The Barbie Cutie Reveal Care Bears Series Doll is a super fun unboxing adventure with 10 surprises, including a plush Cheer Bear costume, color-changing hair, cute fashions, and a mini Care Bear—perfect for imaginative play and endless styling fun!
27% off
A high-octane pump-action blaster that unleashes up to 40 rapid-fire darts–making it a top pick for friendly battles or backyard showdowns. Its ergonomic grip and quick pump mechanism deliver fast, powerful shots, so you’re always ready for action.
30% off
A fun-filled dream home where the party never ends–this set comes with over 75 pieces and a three-story slide, giving kids hours of imaginative play. Perfect for hosting doll meetups, poolside adventures, and endless make-believe fun.
45% off
Mattel Games Blokus is a super-easy-to-learn strategy game where players fit colorful pieces on the board, block opponents, and protect their territory—fun for the whole family, including colour-blind players.
34% off
The LEGO Technic Bush Plane lets kids 8+ build a fun, detailed airplane with a spinning propeller, adjustable ailerons, and a working 4-cylinder piston engine—perfect for imaginative flights and budding engineers.
More Black Friday kids & family deals:
Rock Painting Kit
– $16.61 [41% off]
