Amazon Canada Cyber Monday: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles because Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon Canada’s sales are going all out! Whether you’re hunting for must-have tech, cozy home upgrades, or the toys and gear you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From fan-favourite brands like UGG, Under Armour, Dyson and LEGO to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Cyber Monday shopping spree the best one yet!

P.S. Don’t forget to sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus access to Prime Video.

Story continues below advertisement

Best tech deals

43% off

JBL Tune 520BT - Wireless On-Ear Headphones The JBL Tune 520BT headphones pack punchy JBL Pure Bass sound, crazy-long 57-hour battery life, and a comfy, foldable design that’s perfect for on-the-go listening. Plus, with Bluetooth, hands-free calls, and a customizable EQ in the app, they make your music—and your life—so much easier. $39.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

15% off

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch in Sky Blue is super sleek and ultra-light, powered by the M4 chip for lightning-fast performance, Apple Intelligence features, and up to 18 hours of battery life. With its gorgeous Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, and top-notch audio and camera, it’s perfect for work, play, and everything in between. $1439.99 on Amazon (was $1699)

Story continues below advertisement

25% off

Amazon Fire TV 55 Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV The Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2024) brings vibrant 4K picture quality, HDR support, and Dolby Digital Plus sound to your living room, letting you stream movies, live TV, and music effortlessly. With Alexa voice control and access to thousands of apps, it’s easy to find, launch, and enjoy all your favourite entertainment in one sleek, ultra-slim package. $399.99 on Amazon (was $529.99)

20% off

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console – 1TB delivers next-level gaming with ultra-fast load times, ray-traced graphics, and plenty of storage for all your favorite games, plus it comes ready to play with a wireless controller and pre-installed Astro’s Playroom. $519.96 on Amazon (was $649.99)

17% off

Google Pixel 10 Pro The Google Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian is an unlocked Android powerhouse with Gemini AI, a triple rear camera for stunning photos and 8K video, a 6.3″ Super Actua display, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, all-day battery, and 7 years of updates. $1229.99 on Amazon (was $1479.99)

Story continues below advertisement

16% off

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB, newest model) features a 7″ glare-free display, weeks of battery life, and 25% faster page turns, making it perfect for reading anywhere without distractions. Its waterproof design and ultra-thin build let you enjoy millions of books anytime, whether by the pool, in bright sunlight, or in the dark. $154.99 on Amazon (was $184.99)

More Cyber Monday tech deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best beauty & grooming deals

20% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer in Amber Silk is like having a personal stylist at home. It connects to the MyDyson™ app via Bluetooth® to create a curling routine just for you, and its tapered barrel lets you style closer to the roots for perfect curls. With six attachments, you can dry and style your hair at the same time—without any heat damage. Right now, you can grab it for $599.99, down from $799.99. $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

22% off

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Get smooth, hair-free skin at home with the Ulike Air 10 IPL Laser Hair Removal. It’s designed to be nearly painless, works on both men and women, and shows results in just two weeks. With its cooling technology, dual lights, and smart skin sensor, you can tackle stubborn hair safely and effectively—head to toe! $389 on Amazon (was $499)

Story continues below advertisement

30% off

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil is a lightweight, high-shine treatment that smooths and softens hair, boosts color vibrancy, protects against heat, and tames frizz for up to 72 hours—perfect for all hair types. $30.8 on Amazon (was $44)

25% off

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Wake up to radiant, refreshed skin with Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum, a powerhouse blend of hyaluronic acid and peptides that helps repair, hydrate, and smooth your skin while you sleep. $211.50 on amazon (was $282.00)

19% off

Story continues below advertisement

More Cyber Monday beauty deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Best kitchen deals

30% off

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine The De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine is a compact, all-in-one home barista kit with a built-in grinder, steam wand, and cold brew technology, letting you craft espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, and iced coffee with professional precision. Its 15-bar Italian pump, temperature control, and convenient pre-set recipes make it easy to enjoy café-quality drinks at home. $599.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

Story continues below advertisement

46% off

Ninja Blender The Ninja Blast Max Cordless Personal Blender makes it easy to whip up smoothies, frozen drinks, and protein shakes anywhere with its powerful ice-crushing performance and portable Twist & Go 22 oz. vessel. With Auto-iQ programs, a leakproof sip lid, and a lightweight cordless design, it delivers quick, convenient blending at the touch of a button. $69.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

26% off

Artisan® Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack The KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM195PSPT) is a sturdy, easy-to-use kitchen staple that lets you whip up everything from cookies and cakes to bread dough and whipped cream with its 10 speeds and 5-quart bowl. $389.99 on Amazon (was $529.98)

31% off

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 makes it easy to whip up ultra-smooth ice cream, sorbet, frozen drinks, slushies, and more, thanks to its larger family-size pints and customizable settings for any lifestyle. With advanced Creamify technology and dual motors, you can create your own flavours, add mix-ins, and enjoy perfectly creamy treats whenever you want. $239.98 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Story continues below advertisement

More Cyber Monday kitchen deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Best fashion deals

15% off

UGG womens W TAZZ II Platform Step up your style and comfort with the UGG Women’s W TAZZ II Platform, featuring a cozy sheepskin lining, suede upper with UGGbraid collar, and a 1.75” platform that’s perfect for casual chic vibes. $148.75 on Amazon (was $175)

Story continues below advertisement

25% off

THE NORTH FACE Women's Arctic Parka Brave the cold in style with THE NORTH FACE Women’s Arctic Parka, a waterproof, above-the-knee winter coat with cozy recycled down insulation, an adjustable hood, and a sleek fit that’s perfect for everyday adventures or snowy getaways. $344.99 on Amazon (was $459.99)

23% off

Hanes Men's Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt Stay cozy and classic with the Hanes Men’s Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie, made from soft, midweight cotton, featuring a roomy kangaroo pocket, adjustable hood, and durable stitching for all-day comfort and easy style. $20.48 on Amazon (was $26.51)

More Cyber Monday fashion deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best home deals

48% off

Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop This Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop packs 10,000Pa suction, DuoScrub mopping, and smart navigation, making it easy to keep carpets, hard floors, and edges spotless—plus, its self-emptying base and pet-friendly features make cleaning almost completely hands-free. $449.99 on Amazon (was $859.99)

25% off

Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper The Linenspa 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper adds plush, contouring comfort to your mattress with gel-infused memory foam that regulates temperature, relieves pressure, and keeps you cool for a better night’s sleep. $84.12 on Amazon (was $111.66)

Story continues below advertisement

43% off

BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Large Rooms The Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max air purifier quietly and efficiently cleans large rooms up to 3,048 sq ft in an hour using HEPASilent technology that removes 99.97% of airborne particles like dust, smoke, mold, and pet dander. With smart app control, real-time air quality monitoring, and ultra-low noise levels, it keeps your home’s air fresh and clean with minimal effort. $279.98 on Amazon (was $489.99)

76% off

High Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head The High-Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head offers customizable spray settings, built-in power wash, and a replaceable filter that softens hard water and removes chlorine, giving you a cleaner, more refreshing shower. With its 60-inch hose, anti-clog nozzles, and easy, tool-free installation, it’s a simple upgrade that makes every shower feel better. $33.99 on Amazon (was $139)

20% off

Canadian Down & Feather Co. The Canadian Down & Feather Co. Down Perfect Feather Bed adds a luxurious, soft down pillow top to your mattress, combining plush white down with supportive small goose feathers for the ultimate cozy sleep experience. $200 on Amazon (was $250)

Story continues below advertisement

27% off

Yankee Candle 3 Wick Candle Jar Fill your space with the sweet, cozy aroma of Yankee Candle 3-Wick Vanilla Cupcake, a long-lasting, plant-wax candle with up to 40 hours of burn time and three wicks for a rich, room-filling fragrance from the first flicker to the last. $17.99 on Amazon (was $24.77)

More Cyber Monday home deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best daily essential deals

30% off

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels offer quick, super-absorbent cleanups with sheets you can customize for any mess, and this pack of 8 Double Plus Rolls gives you the value of 20 regular rolls in one convenient bundle. $20.99 on Amazon (was $29.98)

20% off

ouchland FRUITY CRUSH Body and Hand Mist Essentials This Touchland Fruity Crush travel set pairs a juicy Peachy Lychee body & hair mist with a Berry Bliss hydrating sanitizer, giving you fresh, feel-good fragrance and clean, moisturized hands wherever your day takes you. $33.6 on Amazon (was $42)

Story continues below advertisement

33% off

Finish Power Ball All In 1 Max Dishwasher Detergent Pods Finish Powerball All-In-1 Max Dishwasher Pods deliver a powerful everyday clean by cutting through grease, scrubbing away dried-on food, and leaving dishes brilliantly shiny—no pre-rinsing needed. $18.8 on Amazon (was $27.99)

33% off

Redken All Soft Shampoo Redken All Soft Shampoo gently cleanses and deeply hydrates dry, brittle hair with nourishing argan oil, leaving it feeling softer, smoother, and beautifully shiny after every wash. $41.98 on Amazon (was $59.98)

More Cyber Monday daily essential deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best travel deals

45% off

Samsonite Freeform Luggage Sets The Samsonite Freeform Luggage Sets combine durable 100% polypropylene construction with dual spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and expandable cases, making packing, rolling, and traveling smoother and more secure. $427.45 on Amazon (was $779.95)

30% off

Under Armour Men's 58L Undeniable Medium Duffle Bag The Under Armour 58L Undeniable Medium Duffle Bag is a rugged, water-resistant gym bag with plenty of pockets for shoes, laundry, and gear, plus a comfy removable shoulder strap for easy carrying. $42 on Amazon (was $60)

Story continues below advertisement

40% off

SwissGear unisex-adult 1900 Scansmart Tsa 17-inch Laptop Backpack The SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart 17-inch Laptop Backpack is a tech-friendly, organized backpack with a padded laptop and tablet compartment, multiple pockets, and comfortable straps—perfect for work, school, or travel. $82.9 on Amazon (was $138.17)

39% off

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Crossbody Bag Jaden Cross Body Handbag This Tommy Hilfiger Jaden Crossbody Bag is a sleek, lightweight bag with adjustable vegan leather straps and organized interior compartments, perfect for keeping your essentials close while on the go. $28.97 on Amazon (was $47.71)

More Cyber Monday travel deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Health & Wellness

45% off

Sports Research Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Just one softgel a day of Sports Research Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil gives your heart, brain, and immune system a boost—packed with EPA and DHA from wild Alaskan Pollock, and totally burpless so no fishy aftertaste. $27.97 on Amazon (was $51)

31% off

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Wake up feeling refreshed with the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light, which gently simulates sunrise and sunset, plays 5 natural sounds or FM radio, and even doubles as a reading lamp—making mornings way easier to handle. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

30% off

Theragun Prime (6th Generation) Massage Gun by Therabody The Theragun Prime (6th Gen) delivers deep, powerful percussive massage to ease aches, speed recovery, and keep you moving—built tough, ultra-quiet, and smart enough to guide your recovery right from the app. $299.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

23% off

AERLANG Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager The AERLANG Shiatsu Neck & Shoulder Massager wraps around your neck to deliver deep, soothing kneads with heat, easing tension in your shoulders, back, and neck—perfect for home, office, or even in the car. $33.99 on Amazon (was $43.99)

78% off

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad This compact, at-home fitness tool combines walking/running with vibration therapy to boost circulation, ease muscle tension and offer a low-impact workout. It’s slim, quiet and easy to slide under a desk or sofa–ideal for busy days when you still want to stay active. $175.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Story continues below advertisement

More Cyber Monday health & wellness deals:

Story continues below advertisement

Best kids & family deals

48% off

Barbie Cutie Reveal Care Bears Series Doll The Barbie Cutie Reveal Care Bears Series Doll is a super fun unboxing adventure with 10 surprises, including a plush Cheer Bear costume, color-changing hair, cute fashions, and a mini Care Bear—perfect for imaginative play and endless styling fun! $20.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

27% off

Hasbro Nerf Hyper Rush-40 Pump-Action Blaster A high-octane pump-action blaster that unleashes up to 40 rapid-fire darts–making it a top pick for friendly battles or backyard showdowns. Its ergonomic grip and quick pump mechanism deliver fast, powerful shots, so you’re always ready for action. $25 on Amazon (was $35.7)

30% off

Barbie Dreamhouse A fun-filled dream home where the party never ends–this set comes with over 75 pieces and a three-story slide, giving kids hours of imaginative play. Perfect for hosting doll meetups, poolside adventures, and endless make-believe fun. $174.97 on Amazon (was $249.99)

45% off

Mattel Games Blokus Strategy Board Game Mattel Games Blokus is a super-easy-to-learn strategy game where players fit colorful pieces on the board, block opponents, and protect their territory—fun for the whole family, including colour-blind players. $16.44 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Story continues below advertisement

34% off

LEGO Technic Bush Plane Toy The LEGO Technic Bush Plane lets kids 8+ build a fun, detailed airplane with a spinning propeller, adjustable ailerons, and a working 4-cylinder piston engine—perfect for imaginative flights and budding engineers. $22.98 on Amazon (was $34.99)

More Black Friday kids & family deals:

Story continues below advertisement