Canada

Alberta NDP promises $200 million to create post secondary campus in downtown Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 8:05 pm
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley speaks in Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The NDP is promising up to $200 million to create a post-secondary campus in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley speaks in Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The NDP is promising up to $200 million to create a post-secondary campus in downtown Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s Opposition NDP is promising up to $200 million to create a post-secondary campus in downtown Calgary if it wins the upcoming election.

Leader Rachel Notley says the money would go toward creating a permanent downtown campus to bring businesses, students and researchers together for collaboration and to support economic diversification.

The funding would also be used for student housing.

Read more: Fact check: Did the Alberta NDP charge ‘$40 per day’ for ‘basic’ health care?

Notley says no decision has been made on a particular university to run the campus.

A recent report from commercial real estate services firm CBRE lists Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rate at 32 per cent — almost double the national average.

Story continues below advertisement

Notley says the downtown has generated wealth and prosperity for Albertans but downturns related to the price of oil and the COVID-19 pandemic have hurt the area.

Click to play video: 'Historic Barron Building in downtown Calgary set to be redeveloped'
Historic Barron Building in downtown Calgary set to be redeveloped

“We’ve seen high vacancy rates and a lack of vibrancy in the area,” Notley told reporters Monday.

Trending Now

“Even as the economy recovers from the pandemic, we haven’t seen the jobs return as our economy undergoes structural changes.”

The writ is scheduled to be dropped on May 1 for a May 29 provincial election.

More on Canada
Rachel NotleyAlberta NDPAlberta electiondowntown calgaryAlberta election 2023Downtown Calgary Revitalization
© 2023 The Canadian Press

