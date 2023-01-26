Crime and the TTC: A look at recent disturbing incidents involving Toronto’s transit system

Send this page to someone via email

There have been numerous incidents of crime involving Toronto’s transit system in recent days, prompting safety concerns from the public and officials vowing to do more to tackle the problem.

Notable violent incidents involving the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) have occurred over the past several months, but the number of cases in recent days have drawn renewed concern.

In a notable case last month, two women were stabbed onboard a subway car, killing one of them. In that incident, police said the victims did not know the alleged attacker.

Over the past nine days, there have been at least 11 violent or criminal incidents reported involving the TTC.

Here is a look at those cases:

Wednesday, Jan. 18: ‘Hate-motivated’ assault at Bloor-Yonge Station

Toronto police announce they’re looking to identify a man wanted after a suspected “hate-motivated” assault at Bloor-Yonge Subway Station around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, a man allegedly struck a victim in the head, causing the victim’s religious head covering to fall to the ground.

“The man made derogatory comments towards the victim and left the area,” police alleged in a news release.

Friday, Jan. 20: Man reportedly tries to push victim onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station

An arrest is made after a man reportedly tried to push a person onto the tracks at a downtown subway station.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News the incident happened just after noon at Bloor-Yonge station.

Green said a janitor witnessed what he believed was an attempt to push someone onto the tracks and immediately reported the incident to the transit control centre.

“The janitor witnessed the person that was alleged to have done the pushing board a northbound train,” Green said.

The subway train was then held at Rosedale station — one stop north — where TTC special constables and Toronto police made an arrest, Green said.

He said the victim in the incident didn’t actually end up on the tracks and was able to “continue their journey.”

Saturday, Jan. 21: Teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted on bus

A teen girl is allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on a number 111 bus from Kipling Station.

Police alleged a man sat next to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest was made in that case.

Saturday, Jan. 21: TTC bus driver allegedly shot in the face with BB gun

Police say they’re investigating after a bus driver was allegedly shot with a BB gun while waiting to begin work.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Global News later spoke to the bus driver, Alexandra Stoeckle, who says she is “really grateful it wasn’t a bullet.”

“I was just standing there and I felt something start hitting my chest. I looked up and got hit right in the face,” said Stoeckle, who’s been a bus driver for the last 16 months.

Monday, Jan. 23: Teen girls allegedly criminally harassed at Wilson Station

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police announce they are investigating after two teen girls were allegedly criminally harassed by a man at Wilson Station Monday morning at around 8 a.m.

The man approached two teen girls who were waiting for a bus and made “unwanted and inappropriate comments” to them, police said.

The girls then boarded a TTC bus and the man allegedly followed them. He continued to follow them on the bus as they tried to move away from him, police said.

“This caused the girls concern for their personal safety,” police said, adding that they asked a citizen for help.

With help from a citizen and a TTC bus driver, the man got off the bus, police said.

Monday, Jan. 23: TTC workers allegedly attacked by group of teens

Officers say they received reports that 10 to 15 young people had attacked TTC employees in Scarborough in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads around 3:30 p.m.

In an update on Tuesday, police said their investigation led officers to believe that an altercation involving a group of boys resulted in two transit employees being physically assaulted.

Police said “through extensive review” of video surveillance, four 13-year-old boys were arrested and charged.

Monday, Jan. 23: Woman violently robbed at Broadview Station

Police say a robbery was reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday at Broadview Subway Station, just north of Danforth Avenue.

Video later released by Toronto police appears to show a man aggressively robbing a woman of her purse.

The suspect flees the scene as the woman tries to get up after being dragged to the ground.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Woman suffers life-altering injuries in alleged unprovoked stabbing on Spadina streetcar

Police say a stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. onboard a TTC streetcar that was heading southbound on Spadina Avenue, at Sussex Avenue.

A 23-year-old woman was on the streetcar when a woman who she didn’t know approached her and stabbed her “numerous times,” police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the attack was unprovoked.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg previously said the victim was found suffering from stab wounds to her head and face. Police later said she suffered life-altering injuries from the attack.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested in connection with that case and faces a number of changes, including attempted murder.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: TTC employees allegedly chased by suspect with syringe

Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.

Police said the incident happened at Dundas Station at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the two transit workers were able to get away after they were chased by a suspect with a syringe. The pair did not sustain any injuries.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 16-year-old boy suffers serious injuries after reported stabbing on bus

A 16-year-old boy suffers serious injuries after a stabbing was reported on a TTC bus just before 4 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street and Old Mill Trail.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect fled, last seen running on Bloor.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said it was not immediately clear whether the victim and suspect are known to one another.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Passenger reportedly shot at with BB gun at York University Subway Station

Toronto police say they are investigating reports that a passenger was shot at with a BB gun at York University Subway Station.

Police said they were called to the station at 11:43 a.m. for reports of teens with a BB gun.

Officers said one person is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

— With files from Hannah Jackson, Isaac Callan, Gabby Rodrigues and Sean O’Shea