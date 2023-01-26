Menu

Crime

Police investigating alleged ‘criminal harassment’ against 2 teen girls at TTC station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:25 am
Police say this man is wanted. View image in full screen
Police say this man is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police

Police are investigating after two teen girls were allegedly criminally harassed at a Toronto transit station earlier this week.

Toronto police said in a news release that at around 8 a.m. on Monday, a man was in the bus area of Wilson Station, located at Allen Road and Wilson Avenue.

The man approached two teen girls who were waiting for a bus and made “unwanted and inappropriate comments” to them, police said.

The girls then boarded a TTC bus and the man allegedly followed them. He continued to follow them on the bus as they tried to move away from him, police said.

Read more: Video shows suspect stealing purse from woman at Toronto subway station: police

Read next: A&W pokes fun at M&M’s after company ditches spokescandies

“This caused the girls concern for their personal safety,” police said, adding that they asked a citizen for help.

With help from a citizen and a TTC bus driver, the man got off the bus, police said.

He was described as being 35 to 45 years old with a heavy build and has a moustache. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, black winter hat, a green sweater, black winter boots and was carrying a red bible.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns'
TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns
