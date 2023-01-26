Police investigating alleged ‘criminal harassment’ against 2 teen girls at TTC station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two teen girls were allegedly criminally harassed at a Toronto transit station earlier this week.

Toronto police said in a news release that at around 8 a.m. on Monday, a man was in the bus area of Wilson Station, located at Allen Road and Wilson Avenue.

The man approached two teen girls who were waiting for a bus and made “unwanted and inappropriate comments” to them, police said.

The girls then boarded a TTC bus and the man allegedly followed them. He continued to follow them on the bus as they tried to move away from him, police said.

“This caused the girls concern for their personal safety,” police said, adding that they asked a citizen for help.

With help from a citizen and a TTC bus driver, the man got off the bus, police said.

He was described as being 35 to 45 years old with a heavy build and has a moustache. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, black winter hat, a green sweater, black winter boots and was carrying a red bible.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.