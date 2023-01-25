Man wanted after allegedly stealing purse at Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man who allegedly stole a purse at a subway station.

Toronto police said they were called to Broadview Subway Station, just north of Danforth Avenue, for a robbery call at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a male suspect grabbed a woman’s purse, causing her to fall down the stairs. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said they were looking for a man aged 40 to 50 years old and around five-foot-six in height. He wore a pale green jacket and beige pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers.

