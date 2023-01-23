Suspects wanted after Toronto victim taken from car, escorted to condo and robbed

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 30, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers received a report of a home invasion in the King Street West and Strachan Avenue area.

Police said the victim was getting into their car in the underground parking lot of a condo in the Liberty Street and Dufferin Street area.

Officers said two armed, male suspects who were wearing ski masks blocked the victim’s car in with their vehicle.

“The suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and pointed a gun at them,” police allege in a news release. “The victim was handcuffed, and had a ski mask placed on their head.”

According to police, the suspects then escorted the victim up to their condo unit.

Officers said another tenant was inside the unit, and was also allegedly put into handcuffs.

“The suspects proceeded to ransack the unit, placing items of value into duffle bags they brought with them,” police allege. “Both victims were forced into and secured in a bedroom within the unit.”

Police said a third victim entered the unit and confronted the suspects and was shot three times.

According to police, the suspects then fled the area.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital where they underwent emergency surgery.

Police said the victim survived, but suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for 28-year-old Boaz Frimpong from Toronto.

He is wanted for forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers said Frimpong is six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Officers are also seeking to identify a second male suspect.

Police said he is between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet-tall with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket, a dark face covering and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.