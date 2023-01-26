Person reportedly shot with BB gun at Toronto subway station: police

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a passenger was reportedly shot with a BB gun on a Toronto subway train.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at York University Subway Station at around 11:43 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said officers received reports that teens allegedly had a replica BB gun.

According to police, a passenger was reportedly shot at with the replica gun.

Police said one person was in custody.

Officers said the investigation continues.

-more to come…

