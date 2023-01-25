Suspect arrested after TTC employees chased with a syringe, Toronto police say

Toronto Police say a suspect has been arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.
Police said the incident happened near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators said the two transit workers were able to get away after they were chased by a suspect with a syringe.
There were no injuries to the employees.
The suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
The incident comes after a rash of attacks on TTC employees recently. Up to 15 youths allegedly attacked two uniformed TTC employees on their way to work by bus Monday afternoon.
On Saturday evening, a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while she was waiting to take over another bus. Global News spoke to her, Alexandra Stoeckle, who said “I’m really grateful it wasn’t a bullet.”
