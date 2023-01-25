Suspect arrested after TTC employees chased with a syringe, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a suspect has been arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.

Police said the incident happened near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the two transit workers were able to get away after they were chased by a suspect with a syringe.

There were no injuries to the employees.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

The incident comes after a rash of attacks on TTC employees recently. Up to 15 youths allegedly attacked two uniformed TTC employees on their way to work by bus Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday evening, a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while she was waiting to take over another bus. Global News spoke to her, Alexandra Stoeckle, who said “I’m really grateful it wasn’t a bullet.”