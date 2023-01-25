Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after TTC employees chased with a syringe, Toronto police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 8:47 am
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto Police say a suspect has been arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.

Police said the incident happened near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the two transit workers were able to get away after they were chased by a suspect with a syringe.

There were no injuries to the employees.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

Read more: ‘Grateful it wasn’t a bullet’: Toronto bus driver shot in the face with BB gun thankful to be alive

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

The incident comes after a rash of attacks on TTC employees recently. Up to 15 youths allegedly attacked two uniformed TTC employees on their way to work by bus Monday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while she was waiting to take over another bus. Global News spoke to her, Alexandra Stoeckle, who said “I’m really grateful it wasn’t a bullet.”

