Toronto police seek suspect after ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC station

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, at around 8:30 a.m., officers recevied a report of an assault at the TTC Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

According to police, a man allegedly struck a victim in the head, causing the victim’s religious head covering to fall to the ground.

“The man made derogatory comments towards the victim and left the area,” police alleged in a news release.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers are now searching for a man who was seen wearing a blue hat and a black jacket. He was carrying a black bag.

Police said the incident is being treated as a “supsected hate motivated offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.