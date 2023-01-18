Toronto police seek suspect after ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC station

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Wednesday, at around 8:30 a.m., officers recevied a report of an assault at the TTC Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.
Read more: Body found along Hwy. 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury
Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement
According to police, a man allegedly struck a victim in the head, causing the victim’s religious head covering to fall to the ground.
“The man made derogatory comments towards the victim and left the area,” police alleged in a news release.
Officers are now searching for a man who was seen wearing a blue hat and a black jacket. He was carrying a black bag.
Police said the incident is being treated as a “supsected hate motivated offence.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments