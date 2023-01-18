Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek suspect after ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 5:28 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL/TXB

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, at around 8:30 a.m., officers recevied a report of an assault at the TTC Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

According to police, a man allegedly struck a victim in the head, causing the victim’s religious head covering to fall to the ground.

“The man made derogatory comments towards the victim and left the area,” police alleged in a news release.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers are now searching for a man who was seen wearing a blue hat and a black jacket. He was carrying a black bag.

Police said the incident is being treated as a “supsected hate motivated offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

