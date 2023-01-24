Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge 4 boys after alleged assault on TTC workers

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Police hunt for up to 15 teens in connection with TTC operator attack'
Police hunt for up to 15 teens in connection with TTC operator attack
WATCH ABOVE: Police say two uniformed TTC employees were attacked onboard the 113 Danforth bus Monday afternoon. The TTC calls it a despicable swarming. Marianne Dimain reports.

Four 13-year-old boys have been charged after allegedly attacking two transit employees on a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said an assault was reported on Monday in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads just after 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, officers said they received reports that 10 to 15 young people had attacked the employees. The Toronto Transit Commission, mayor and local councillor all condemned the incident.

Trending Now

Read more: Up to 15 youths allegedly attacked Toronto transit workers in Scarborough: police

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

In an update on Tuesday, police said their investigation led officers to believe that an altercation involving a group of boys resulted in two transit employees being physically assaulted.

Police said “through extensive review” of video surveillance, four 13-year-old boys were arrested and changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Two face one charge of assault each, while the other pair face two counts each of assault, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

CrimeToronto PoliceTTCScarboroughTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto Bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers