Police charge 4 boys after alleged assault on TTC workers

Four 13-year-old boys have been charged after allegedly attacking two transit employees on a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said an assault was reported on Monday in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads just after 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, officers said they received reports that 10 to 15 young people had attacked the employees. The Toronto Transit Commission, mayor and local councillor all condemned the incident.

In an update on Tuesday, police said their investigation led officers to believe that an altercation involving a group of boys resulted in two transit employees being physically assaulted.

Police said “through extensive review” of video surveillance, four 13-year-old boys were arrested and changed.

Two face one charge of assault each, while the other pair face two counts each of assault, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 21.