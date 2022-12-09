Woman killed in stabbing onboard Toronto subway train identified, wasn’t known to suspect: police

See more sharing options

Toronto police have identified a 31-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed onboard a subway train and officers say she and the suspect didn’t know each other.

Police said on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to High Park Subway Station for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a man had stabbed two women on a subway train.

One woman was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police have now identified her as 31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska.

A 37-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released from hospital, police said.

Officers found the suspect at the subway station and he was arrested.

View image in full screen Police on scene following a fatal stabbing at High Park subway station on Dec. 8, 2022. Global News

The accused has been identified as 52-year-old Neng Jia Jin. He faces a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

Police said the victims and the suspect were not known to each other.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) issued a statement Thursday and said its thoughts are “with the victims and their families, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The TTC said the safety of its customers and employees is “paramount to all the TTC does.”