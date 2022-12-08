Menu

Crime

Woman dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Toronto subway station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 3:08 pm
Police responded to High Park Station just after 2 p.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Police responded to High Park Station just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Corey Manuel / Global News

A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station Thursday afternoon, officials say.

A man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to High Park Station, which is near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Read more: Suspect was on foot, bike in area hours before woman killed at Mississauga gas station: police

Police said they responded to the eastbound platform amid reports a person had assaulted and possibly stabbed multiple people.

Two people were located with stab wounds and were rushed to hospital, police said.

Paramedics said one of the victims had critical injuries while the second victim was reported to be in serious condition. Both victims were women, paramedics added.

Police later said one of victims had died while the other has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

