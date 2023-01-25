Stabbing reported on Toronto transit bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

There are reports someone was stabbed on a Toronto transit bus Wednesday, police say, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents involving the TTC.

Toronto police said officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the area of Bloor Street and Old Mill Trail for reports of a stabbing on a TTC bus.

Police have since arrived on scene and said a suspect fled, last seen running on Bloor.

Police said they were described as being in their 20s with a medium build, and were wearing a blue mask and a black jacket.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The TTC posted a brief statement on Twitter, saying the agency’s “thoughts are with the victim in this attack.”

“As always, we’ll give police our full support as they investigate, including video and witness statements. The TTC has no further information at this time,” the tweet read.

It’s the latest incident of violence involving the TTC.

On Wednesday morning, a suspect was arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the head and face, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said.

A police spokesperson said that attack was unprovoked. The accused faces a number of charges in that case, including attempted murder.

Up to 15 youths also allegedly attacked two uniformed TTC employees on Monday.

On Saturday evening, a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while she was waiting to take over another bus.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

