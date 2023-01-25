Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim has life-altering injuries after unprovoked stabbing on Toronto streetcar: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman stabbed multiple times on TTC streetcar in Toronto’s north end'
Woman stabbed multiple times on TTC streetcar in Toronto’s north end
WATCH ABOVE: A suspect is in police custody after a woman was stabbed multiple times on a TTC streetcar near Spadina and Sussex avenues. Kayla McLean reports.

The victim of an unprovoked stabbing on a Toronto streetcar Tuesday afternoon has life-altering injuries, police say.

Toronto police also announced Wednesday that the suspect faces a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Police said the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. onboard a TTC streetcar that was heading southbound on Spadina Avenue, at Sussex Avenue.

A 23-year-old woman was on the streetcar when a woman who she didn’t know approached her and stabbed her “numerous times,” police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the attack was unprovoked.

Read more: Woman stabbed in head, face on streetcar in downtown Toronto: police

Read next: Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow: report

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg previously said the victim was found suffering from stab wounds to her head and face.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“When the officers arrived, the suspect was still on scene and has been taken into custody,” Kranenburg said.

Police said that thanks to help from the community, the suspect was arrested.

Toronto resident Leah Valdez, 43, was has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Woman stabbed on Toronto streetcar in ‘stable condition,’ suspect in custody: police'
Woman stabbed on Toronto streetcar in ‘stable condition,’ suspect in custody: police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCTTC CrimeUnprovoked StabbingTTC Violencetoronto streetcar stabbingunprovoked stabbing toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers