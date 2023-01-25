Victim has life-altering injuries after unprovoked stabbing on Toronto streetcar: police

The victim of an unprovoked stabbing on a Toronto streetcar Tuesday afternoon has life-altering injuries, police say.
Toronto police also announced Wednesday that the suspect faces a number of charges, including attempted murder.
Police said the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. onboard a TTC streetcar that was heading southbound on Spadina Avenue, at Sussex Avenue.
A 23-year-old woman was on the streetcar when a woman who she didn’t know approached her and stabbed her “numerous times,” police said.
A police spokesperson confirmed the attack was unprovoked.
Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg previously said the victim was found suffering from stab wounds to her head and face.
“When the officers arrived, the suspect was still on scene and has been taken into custody,” Kranenburg said.
Police said that thanks to help from the community, the suspect was arrested.
Toronto resident Leah Valdez, 43, was has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized.
She was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
