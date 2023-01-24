Woman stabbed in head, face on streetcar in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Initial reports indicate a woman who was stabbed in the head and face on a streetcar in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon did not know her attacker, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Spadina and Sussex avenues, just south of Bloor Street West, around 2 p.m. for a stabbing on a streetcar.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said a woman in her 20s was found suffering from stab wounds to her head and face.

She was rushed to hospital where she remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Kranenburg said.

“When the officers arrived, the suspect was still on scene and has been taken into custody,” Kranenburg said.

“I’m told that they will be charged with one count of aggravated assault.”

She said while it’s early in the investigation, initial reports indicate the suspect, a woman in her 40s, did not know the victim.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Kranenburg said investigators will be reviewing surveillance video from the streetcar.

It’s the latest in a series of violent attacks on Toronto transit.

On Monday, police said up to 15 young people attacked transit employees in Scarborough and over the weekend, a TTC worker was allegedly shot with a bb gun.

Last month, two women were stabbed onboard a subway car, killing one of them. In that incident, police said the victims did not know the alleged attacker.

“We’re aware that there are ongoing issues with safety with the TTC and this has been raised a number of times,” Kranenburg said.

“Toronto police is working in conjunction with the City to address these safety issues and with Toronto transit. We are working to increase our presence on the system, but as has been said before by others, we can’t be everywhere at all times. So we’re just asking people to continue to be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, report it and then we will respond and investigate appropriately.”

Kranenburg asked that anyone who was on the streetcar when the stabbing occurred Tuesday afternoon contact investigators if they haven’t yet provided a statement to police.

Toronto police say a woman was stabbed multiple times on a streetcar Tuesday afternoon.

Our thoughts are with the victim of this incident.

We will, as always, support police as they investigate this awful attack.

