Crime

Up to 15 youths allegedly attacked Toronto transit workers in Scarborough: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 5:15 pm
A TTC bus transports people in Toronto on Monday, May 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A TTC bus transports people in Toronto on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto police are investigating after it was reported that up to 15 young people attacked transit employees in Scarborough.

In a tweet, police said the incident was reported in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads, where the Kennedy subway and GO train station are located.

Officers received reports a group of 10 to 15 youths had attacked three Toronto transit employees on a bus.

The young people allegedly fled the scene. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries as a result.

