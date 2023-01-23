Up to 15 youths allegedly attacked Toronto transit workers in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating after it was reported that up to 15 young people attacked transit employees in Scarborough.
In a tweet, police said the incident was reported in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads, where the Kennedy subway and GO train station are located.
Officers received reports a group of 10 to 15 youths had attacked three Toronto transit employees on a bus.
The young people allegedly fled the scene. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries as a result.
