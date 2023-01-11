Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Several people’ allegedly assaulted at random by teen girls on TTC

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 3:34 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating victims who were reportedly assaulted by a group of teenage girls along along a Toronto Transit Commission line last month.

Toronto police said on Dec. 17, 2022, between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., a group of eight to 10 teen girls allegedly “randomly assaulted several people.”

Police said the alleged assaults occurred on the TTC Line 1 at Queen’s Park, St. Patrick, Osgoode, St. Andrew and Union stations.

Trending Now

Read more: Identity of homeless man killed in downtown Toronto ‘swarming’ by teen girls released

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

“Officers are urging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and speak with investigators,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceAssaultTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionTTC assaultteen girlsassault ttcteenage girls assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers