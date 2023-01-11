‘Several people’ allegedly assaulted at random by teen girls on TTC

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating victims who were reportedly assaulted by a group of teenage girls along along a Toronto Transit Commission line last month.

Toronto police said on Dec. 17, 2022, between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., a group of eight to 10 teen girls allegedly “randomly assaulted several people.”

Police said the alleged assaults occurred on the TTC Line 1 at Queen’s Park, St. Patrick, Osgoode, St. Andrew and Union stations.

“Officers are urging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and speak with investigators,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.