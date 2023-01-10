Identity of homeless man killed in downtown Toronto ‘swarming’ by teen girls released

Toronto police have released the identity of a homeless man who was killed by a group of teenage girls in a “swarming” in the downtown core in mid-December.
Police said the assault was reported at York Street and University Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 18.
The man was assaulted and stabbed by eight teenage girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds — police allege.
Read more: 1 of 8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ death of homeless Toronto man released on bail
Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in
The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died a short time later.
On Tuesday, investigators released the identity and photo of the victim, 59-year-old Ken Lee.
The group of girls was arrested nearby, police said.
Due to their ages, their names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Comments