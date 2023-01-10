Menu

Crime

Identity of homeless man killed in downtown Toronto ‘swarming’ by teen girls released

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 9:01 am
Ken Lee, 59.
Ken Lee, 59. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released the identity of a homeless man who was killed by a group of teenage girls in a “swarming” in the downtown core in mid-December.

Police said the assault was reported at York Street and University Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 18.

The man was assaulted and stabbed by eight teenage girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds — police allege.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died a short time later.

On Tuesday, investigators released the identity and photo of the victim, 59-year-old Ken Lee.

The group of girls was arrested nearby, police said.

Due to their ages, their names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

