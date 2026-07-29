CBSA seizes 380 kg of methamphetamine, cocaine from commercial truck at Alberta border

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Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized 380 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine from a commercial truck at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

The seizure was made July 2 after border officers inspected a truck that had entered Canada from California and was headed to Vilna, Alta., CBSA said in a news release.

The truck’s cargo had been declared as bath tissue, but officers noticed abnormalities during an examination of the load.

A more detailed inspection led officers to discover 300 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 80 kilograms of suspected cocaine concealed in 12 medium-sized moving boxes, as well as a smaller box and a duffle bag, the CBSA said.

0:45 RCMP intercept meth hidden in pickle jars

The driver was arrested and turned over, along with the suspected drugs, to the RCMP’s Federal Policing Northwest Region for further investigation.

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Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the seizure highlights ongoing efforts by border and law enforcement agencies to combat drug smuggling and organized crime.

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“Every day, the Canada Border Services Agency detects, prevents and disrupts drug smuggling,” Anandasangaree said in a statement. “I have seen how effectively they work with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners to fight organized crime and protect our communities.”

Janalee Bell-Boychuk, the CBSA’s regional director general for the Prairie region, said the case demonstrates officers’ ability to intercept contraband at the border.

“This significant seizure of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine in Alberta highlights the skill of CBSA officers to stop illegal narcotics and other contraband from breaching our borders,” she said.

Chief Supt. Brad Wirachowsky, acting regional commander of RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, said co-operation among agencies is critical to keeping drugs from reaching Canadian communities.

According to the CBSA, officers in Alberta made 1,292 narcotics seizures in 2025, including 1,054 kilograms of cocaine and 279 kilograms of methamphetamine.

No charges were announced in Wednesday’s release. The investigation remains with the RCMP.