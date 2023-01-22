Toronto bus operator shot with BB gun, police say

Police are investigating after a bus driver in Toronto was allegedly shot with a BB gun while waiting to begin work.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a Toronto Transit Commission operator waiting to take over a bus was shot with a BB gun, although no physical injuries were reported.
Toronto mayor John Tory called it “shameful behaviour,” saying he condemned “this act of violence against an innocent transit worker.”
