Crime

Toronto bus operator shot with BB gun, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 9:48 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police are investigating after a bus driver in Toronto was allegedly shot with a BB gun while waiting to begin work.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a Toronto Transit Commission operator waiting to take over a bus was shot with a BB gun, although no physical injuries were reported.

Toronto mayor John Tory called it “shameful behaviour,” saying he condemned “this act of violence against an innocent transit worker.”

