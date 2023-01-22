Toronto bus operator shot with BB gun, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a bus driver in Toronto was allegedly shot with a BB gun while waiting to begin work.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a Toronto Transit Commission operator waiting to take over a bus was shot with a BB gun, although no physical injuries were reported.

Toronto mayor John Tory called it “shameful behaviour,” saying he condemned “this act of violence against an innocent transit worker.”

ASSAULT:

Markham Rd + Progress Av

6:26 p.m.

– Reports a TTC operator was waiting to take over a bus and was shot with a bb gun

– Suspects are described as male, white, possibly teenagers

– they fled the area in a black sedan

– No reported physical injuries#GO163200

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2023