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Crime

Man wanted for murder in Saskatchewan arrested on drug charges in Ontario

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 5:06 pm
1 min read
Kawartha Lakes police View image in full screen
The badge of a Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer is seen on an officer's shoulder. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
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A man accused of second-degree murder in Saskatchewan is now facing drug charges in Ontario.

On Wednesday morning, Kawartha Lakes Police Service, with assistance from OPP, executed a search warrant at a home in Lindsay, Ont.

Police say the warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder out of Saskatchewan.

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During the search, two suspects were arrested.

Investigators also seized 226 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $45,200.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old man from Simcoe County has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, operation while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.

A 32-year-old woman from Lindsay has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

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Both accused have appeared in Ontario court for all local charges.

The man has been extradited to Saskatchewan to stand for his charges there.

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