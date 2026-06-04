Man wanted for murder in Saskatchewan arrested on drug charges in Ontario

A man accused of second-degree murder in Saskatchewan is now facing drug charges in Ontario.
On Wednesday morning, Kawartha Lakes Police Service, with assistance from OPP, executed a search warrant at a home in Lindsay, Ont.
Police say the warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder out of Saskatchewan.
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During the search, two suspects were arrested.
Investigators also seized 226 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $45,200.
As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old man from Simcoe County has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, operation while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.
A 32-year-old woman from Lindsay has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.
Both accused have appeared in Ontario court for all local charges.
The man has been extradited to Saskatchewan to stand for his charges there.
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