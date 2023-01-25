Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting teen on Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 8:22 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted a teenager aboard a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at around midnight on Saturday on a number 111 bus from Kipling Station.

Police alleged a man sat next to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, police said Ever Danilo Cardona Hernandez, 39, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, failure to attend court and failure to comply with a release order.

