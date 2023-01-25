Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting teen on Toronto bus

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted a teenager aboard a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at around midnight on Saturday on a number 111 bus from Kipling Station.

Police alleged a man sat next to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, police said Ever Danilo Cardona Hernandez, 39, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, failure to attend court and failure to comply with a release order.