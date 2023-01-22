Man wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl on Toronto bus

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl onboard a Toronto bus.
Toronto police said the incident was reported at around midnight on Saturday aboard a number 111 bus from Kipling Station.
Police alleged a man sat next to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect is described as five-feet-eleven-inches, weighing 185 pounds.
Police said he wore a black t-shirt, black carpenter paints, work boots and orange safety glasses. He carried a helmet and had a rod-piercing through the bridge of his nose, officers said.
Police also said he had tattoos on his neck and “spoke with a slight accent.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
