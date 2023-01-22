Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl on Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 11:11 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl onboard a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at around midnight on Saturday aboard a number 111 bus from Kipling Station.

Police alleged a man sat next to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Toronto man charged after allegedly exposing himself to girls under 16

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

The suspect is described as five-feet-eleven-inches, weighing 185 pounds.

Trending Now

Police said he wore a black t-shirt, black carpenter paints, work boots and orange safety glasses. He carried a helmet and had a rod-piercing through the bridge of his nose, officers said.

Police also said he had tattoos on his neck and “spoke with a slight accent.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

CrimeSexual AssaultTTCToronto Transit CommissionKiplingToronto BusKipling Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers