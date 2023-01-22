Man wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl on Toronto bus

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl onboard a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at around midnight on Saturday aboard a number 111 bus from Kipling Station.

Police alleged a man sat next to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as five-feet-eleven-inches, weighing 185 pounds.

Police said he wore a black t-shirt, black carpenter paints, work boots and orange safety glasses. He carried a helmet and had a rod-piercing through the bridge of his nose, officers said.

Police also said he had tattoos on his neck and “spoke with a slight accent.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).