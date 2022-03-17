Violent Penticton, B.C. rapist breaches condition of long-term order, faces new criminal charges

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who violently raped a Penticton woman 20 years ago may soon face a new criminal charge after showing an inability to follow the terms of his release.

James Allan Pike, 49, was sentenced to two years in prison for raping a woman he’d spotted walking alone in Penticton, and choking her until she lost consciousness.

His sentence for the 2001 crime started in 2003 and in 2005 he was released on a 10-year-long term supervision order. That’s a non- custodial sentencing option available to the courts to extend the length of time that the Correctional Service of Canada will supervise and support an offender in the community.

The order has been run afoul of so many times that it’s been suspended and amended, prolonging it by several years, the parole board explained.

For his latest breach of conditions, the board said there is “no appropriate program of supervision can be established that would adequately protect society” from the risk of Pike reoffending.

As such, the board recommended that Pike be charged criminally for breaching his conditions and it imposed residency for a period of 365 days.

Living at either a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility, the board said, is necessary to provide the support, supervision and structure Pike requires to manage his risk in the community

Pike’s ongoing aggression, consumption of alcohol, failure to control his emotions, and inability to follow other conditions have gotten in the way of reintegration.

He was last reviewed by the parole in April 2021 and in that decision the board noted that while he initially settled into a community residential facility well his behaviour deteriorated.

He did not follow COVID-19 protocols and became agitated and frustrated with other people, reacting badly to quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In March 2021, the CRF withdrew their support following a heated confrontation with another resident and his release was suspended,

The board cancelled the suspension of his long-term supervision order and allowed Pike to live with a family member, so long as he complied with a number of conditions and lived with a curfew.

According to his file he initially complied with release conditions and reporting requirements but by December 2021 conditions deteriorated.

However, his cousin later reported he “had been smashing stuff and throwing tantrums”.

The parole board said reports indicate that Pike would be good for a few days but then “freak out” due to misunderstandings around his cousin’s plan to move.

“He reported that when (Pike was) angry and smashing stuff, he had to leave the home with his child due to safety concerns,” the parole board wrote.

“At one point (he) reportedly became upset when (his) cousin’s partner was using the washing machine when (he) wanted to use it. During an argument that followed, (he) reportedly picked up a hammer.”

He didn’t threaten his cousin, but it was disconcerting nonetheless.

After that argument, Pike reportedly made comments to others that he had “nothing to lose” which was worrisome.

Pike is no longer welcome at his cousins for this and a variety of other reasons.

“Despite the individualized release plan created for you by CSC, employment and support, it appears (Pike’s) release at (his) cousin’s home could not be sustained over time,” reads the decision.

“He consumed alcohol knowing it was a risky decision that would escalate (his) risk. …While there is good reason to believe (he) continue to suffer from mental illness, your illness does not negate the serious risk you posed. The Board finds you were aware of the consequences of breaching your special conditions.”