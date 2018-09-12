Wanted sex offender missing from Vancouver halfway house
Vancouver Police need your help to find a wanted sex offender.
James Allan Pike, 46, is serving a long-term supervision order after a violent sexual assault in 2001.
He’s been living in a Vancouver halfway house, but failed to return on Tuesday morning.
He’s described as 5 foot 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes with glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and was carrying a large back pack.
If you see Pike, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 right away.
