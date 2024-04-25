SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

More than 115 wildfires burning in B.C., fuelling concerns for a long, destructive season

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 7:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How weather is impacting B.C.’s early fire season'
How weather is impacting B.C.’s early fire season
Matthew MacDonald, lead weather forecaster for the BC Wildfire Service, discusses whether an early start to the wildfire season increases the potential for increased wildfire activity throughout the year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The snow has just started to melt in some areas of B.C., while others are already dealing with wildfires.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently more than 115 active wildfires burning across the province.

Four of them started in the past 24 hours.

Residents in the Pine River area, south of Chetwynd, have now been allowed to go home after being ordered to leave on Wednesday due to the 50-hectare Wildmare Creek fire.

It is still listed as out of control.

The province says it is fully prepared, having learned from last year’s devastating wildfire season.

“We are prepared for an early start,” Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s minister of forests, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had hoped that there wouldn’t be one, but we are well-prepared for that. That’s some of the takeaway that we learned from last season, which was the worst season in the history of the province.”

Click to play video: 'Returning home after the Bush Creek East wildfire'
Returning home after the Bush Creek East wildfire

Sharon Nickel, a fire information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre, told Global News on Thursday that many parts of the province are seeing dry conditions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Like much of the province, but particularly the Peace Region in the northeast of the province, we’ve been experiencing some pretty persistent drought since the fall of 2022,” she said.

“So, not only is it the normal time of year where we see grass fires in the region, that’s compounded with a lot of dry fuel.”

Nickel said the Prince George Fire Centre still has holdover fires from last season, which are fires burning below the ground that were never fully extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are aware that some of them are producing smoke from within the perimeter,” she added. “That’s not uncommon. That’s not to be unexpected.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: '1,600 hectare wildfire burning between Quesnel, Williams Lake'
1,600 hectare wildfire burning between Quesnel, Williams Lake

Officials are warning about the dry conditions and the risk involved.

Mike Bernier, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, said there’s “no moisture in the area,” which saw hardly any snowpack this winter.

Julia Nelson, acting mayor of Chetwynd, said her community is looking ahead to a long, hot fire season.

“I don’t know if we have the solutions to be able to contain and deal with that,” she said.

Nelson added that the province has moved the base for the BC Wildfire Service’s northern initial attack crew from Chetwynd to Dawson Creek, about 100 kilometres away.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s only April, and our community was extremely at risk to burn. That fire was just a few kilometres away … and to me, that’s evidence that we do need more assistance.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices