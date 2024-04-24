SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire prompts ‘tactical evacuation’ southwest of Chetwynd, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 10:03 pm
1 min read
How weather is impacting B.C.’s early fire season
Matthew MacDonald, Lead Weather Forecaster for the BC Wildfire Service, discusses whether an early start to the wildfire season increases the potential for increased wildfire activity throughout the year.
A wildfire burning in B.C.’s Peace Region has prompted officials to undertake a “tactical evacuation” of homes.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was estimated at 40 hectares in size, and burning near Highway 97 about 10 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd, which is about 100 kilometres west of Dawson Creek.

The Peace River Regional District and the District of Chetwynd issued an evacuation order for the Pine River area shortly before 7 p.m.

The order covers areas west of Bisset Creek, south to the Pine River, East to Wildmare Creek and includes all properties on the north side of the highway.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were being evacuated. RCMP and the Chetwynd Fire Department were working to get residents safely from their homes.

The fire was first discovered around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and remains listed as out of control. BC Wildfire Service crews were responding with aviation support.

DriveBC said Highway 97 was closed in both directions between four and 14 kilometres south of Chetwynd due to the fire.

The BC Wildfire service believes the fire was human caused.

