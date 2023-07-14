B.C. wildfire list: Where wildfires are burning in the province

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is in the midst of one of its worst wildfire seasons ever.

Currently, there are more than 360 fires burning across the province, including 17 wildfires of note.

A wildfire of note means it is highly visible or poses a threat to communities and residents.

At a recent press conference, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said 1,034 fires have burned more than 1.2 million hectares of land since April 1.

“We are anticipating continued extreme fire behaviour, and all of us need to do our part to prevent the situation from getting any worse, no matter where you are in the province.”

Evacuation orders and alerts

There are a number of alerts and orders in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, which encompasses the area around Burns Lake, Houston, Smithers and more.

In the Cariboo region, around Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, there are some orders and alerts issued in addition to a state of local emergency.

In the Peace River Regional District, which encompasses Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge and more, an evacuation alert remains in place due to the Donnie Creek wildfire.

In the Kitimat-Skitine Regional District, which includes Terrace and Kitimat, an evacuation alert is in place for some residents.

In the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, where Prince George is located, there is an evacuation order in place due to the Great Beaver Lake wildfire.

The Central Coast Regional District, which includes Bella Coola, has an evacuation order in place.

In addition, an evacuation alert is in place in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District. This area encompasses Lillooet, Pemberton and Whistler.

Wildfires of note

In the Prince George Fire Centre, the Greer Creek fire is an estimated 3,000 hectares in size and was believed to be caused by lightning.

The Nithi Mountain fire is an estimated 238.4 hectares in size and is also believed to be caused by lightning.

The Whitefish Lake fire is an estimated 61.1 hectares, is burning out of control and is also believed to be caused by lightning.

The Gatcho Lake fire is burning out of control and has forced some evacuation orders and alerts. It is an estimated 911.6 hectares but recently merged with three other fires on July 8, so it is now estimated to be more than 1,100 hectares.

The Nation River fire, thought to be caused by lightning, is an estimated 19.435 hectares.

The Big Creek fire is out of control and is a massive 48,059 hectares in size.

The Finger Lake fire, burning southwest of Finger Lake and approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof, is an estimated 270.6 hectares in size.

The Tash Creek fire is burning approximately 24 kilometres south of Fort St. James on the west side of Highway 27, up the Bear Cub Forest Service Road. It is 501.1 hectares in size and burning out of control.

The Donnie Creek wildfire, which is still estimated to be the biggest in B.C.’s history, is an estimated 583,009 hectares.

This fire is located approximately 136 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

In the Northwest Fire Centre, the Peacock Creek fire is an estimated 782 hectares and is believed to be caused by lightning.

The Tintgal fire is now an estimated 8,514 hectares after merging with the Sheraton Creek fire. The increase in size is a result of fire growth and the merging of these two wildfires.

The Parrot Lookout fire, thought to be caused by lightning, is an estimated 6,230 hectares in size.

View image in full screen The Tintagel and Sheraton Creek wildfires have merged under the name Tintagel wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

In the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Teepee Lake fire, burning at Teepee Lake, is now an estimated 2,900 hectares in size.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The Pelican Lake wildfire, burning north of the lake, is now 2,700 hectares in size.

The Townsend Creek fire, which is an estimated 2,665 hectares, is burning about 2.5 km east of Margaret Lake. It is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

In the Coastal Fire Centre, the Davis Lake fire, burning approximately 18 kilometres north of Mission, is still considered out of control. It is about 150 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

There is also a yet unnamed fire, burning at Dean River, which is 313 hectares in size. The Central Coast Regional District has issued an evacuation alert due to this fire.

“We are continually assessing the situation across the province closely and will not hesitate to take action to keep people and communities safe,” Ma said.

“This includes assessing whether we have an operational need for a provincial state of emergency. So far we have not used this power because it will not provide us more resources to fight fires as those powers already exist under the Wildfire Act.

“A provincial state of emergency is specific to tools under the emergency program in order to support people such as securing shelter and securing supply chains.”