Police warn public about high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender who has moved to the city.

Tristan Vickers, 25, is now living in a correctional halfway house in Vancouver, according to police.

He’s serving a 10-year long-term supervision order for sexual assault causing bodily harm and break and enter.

READ MORE: Man who exposed, touched himself at women through East Van windows sought by police

Police say Vickers “poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of the general public.”

He is described as Indigenous, 5’10” tall, 172 lbs., with short brown hair and blue eyes. He usually wears prescription glasses.

Police say Vickers is under multiple conditions imposed by the Parole Board.

Those include a ban from entering anyone’s private residence without written permission from his parole officer, and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless it’s with a parole officer’s permission and for work.

READ MORE: Vancouver police warn of sex offender who’s living in the city

He’s also required to report all intimate relationships with women, sexual or otherwise, to his parole officer.

In addition, Vickers is banned from consuming any alcohol or drugs, save prescribed medication.

Anyone who sees Vickers violate any of his conditions is asked to call 911.