High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after not returning to Vancouver halfway house

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help locating a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house Wednesday night.

Thirty-three-year-old Richard Darren Rondeau is serving a five year and 10-month sentence after being convicted on a number of offences related to a sexual assault seven years ago.

READ MORE: Vancouver police warn of sex offender who’s living in the city

“Those offences include uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, overcome resistance by choke and assault, and forcible confinement,” read a statement from police.

The assault involved a 17-year-old he met at a party in Winnipeg.

He is described as 5’ 8” tall, 165 lbs with blue eyes and very short brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.