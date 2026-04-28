Calgary police arrest 4, seize drugs and gun in stolen property investigation

Calgary police have laid charged against four people following an investigation into drug trafficking and stolen property that was being advertised online.
The investigation began in early April 2026 after police identified stolen merchandise, believed to be connected to a recent break and enter and was being advertised for sale through Facebook Marketplace.
Police said officers identified a residence in the 0-100 block of Martin Crossing Bay NE as being associated with the suspected trafficking of stolen property.
On Thursday, April 15, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a number of items, including:
- A pistol grip shotgun
- 143 grams of fentanyl
- 3.6 grams of methamphetamine
- 3.4 grams of psilocybin
- Drug trafficking paraphernalia
- Various stolen items
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As a result, a 40-year-old woman and 39-year-old man have been charged with a number of drug offences, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
A 28-year-old woman was also arrested on 11 outstanding warrants and faces a new charge of failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.
A 39-year-old man was also arrested on 12 outstanding warrants.
Police said the investigation continues with charges pending against two more people.
Investigators are also asking anyone with information that may be of interest to police to please give them a call at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
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