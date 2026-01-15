Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Calgary police charge 2 teens in Facebook Marketplace robberies

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 1:41 pm
1 min read
A Calgary man shows off some of the injuries he alleges he suffered during an encounter with two teens who attempted to steal a laptop from him when a Facebook Marketplace sale turned violent. View image in full screen
A Calgary man shows off some of the injuries he says he suffered during an encounter with two people interested in purchasing a laptop from him before the Facebook Marketplace transaction turned violent. Global News
Calgary police have charged two teenagers over a pair of robberies that stemmed from Facebook Marketplace sales.

One of the robberies was caught on camera at a home in the southeast community of Dover in December 2025.

One of the encounters was caught on camera when the accused teens agreed to meet a Calgary man at his home in Dover with the intent of purchasing a laptop. View image in full screen
One of the encounters was caught on camera when the accused teens agreed to meet a Calgary man at his home in Dover with the intent of purchasing a laptop. CCTV

Police say a man who was selling a laptop was also assaulted by two people when he agreed to meet at the home he shared with his wife.

As the two suspects were inspecting the laptop, one of them pulled out a can of bear spray, attacked the seller with it and attempted to steal the laptop.

An altercation ensued, during which the seller was beaten, leaving him with scratches and bruises and a home full of bear spray.

The suspects eventually ran off, without the laptop, after the seller’s wife grabbed a shovel and helped fight back.

Police said a similar theft happened in November 2025 in the northwest community of Ambleton when the two teens met another man at his home to purchase an iPhone.

The seller was pushed to the ground and the teens ran off with the phone.

Calgary police have released a list of tips they are urging people to follow to protect themselves when selling items online.
Calgary police have released a list of tips they are urging people to follow to protect themselves when selling items online. Calgary Police

The accused pair, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with two counts of robbery, while the older teen has also been charged with disguise with intent.

They cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

