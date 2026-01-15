Calgary police charge 2 teens in Facebook Marketplace robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged two teenagers over a pair of robberies that stemmed from Facebook Marketplace sales.

One of the robberies was caught on camera at a home in the southeast community of Dover in December 2025.

View image in full screen One of the encounters was caught on camera when the accused teens agreed to meet a Calgary man at his home in Dover with the intent of purchasing a laptop. CCTV

Police say a man who was selling a laptop was also assaulted by two people when he agreed to meet at the home he shared with his wife.

Story continues below advertisement

As the two suspects were inspecting the laptop, one of them pulled out a can of bear spray, attacked the seller with it and attempted to steal the laptop.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An altercation ensued, during which the seller was beaten, leaving him with scratches and bruises and a home full of bear spray.

The suspects eventually ran off, without the laptop, after the seller’s wife grabbed a shovel and helped fight back.

Police said a similar theft happened in November 2025 in the northwest community of Ambleton when the two teens met another man at his home to purchase an iPhone.

The seller was pushed to the ground and the teens ran off with the phone.

Calgary police have released a list of tips they are urging people to follow to protect themselves when selling items online. Calgary Police

The accused pair, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with two counts of robbery, while the older teen has also been charged with disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

They cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

— with files from The Canadian Press.