2 teens arrested after using replica gun during Facebook Marketplace robbery

Vancouver police have arrested two young teens in connection with an armed robbery.

Police said the two boys arranged to meet someone selling a phone on Facebook Marketplace in a back lane near King Edward Avenue and Fraser Street at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was selling an iPhone and had set up the meeting with someone he thought was the buyer.

Instead, police say he encountered two teens, and one of them pulled a very real-looking replica gun on him.

“From the police we just urge people to take those necessary precautions to make sure that when you’re doing any sort of transaction with someone you don’t know do it in a safe place,” Const. Darren Wong with the Vancouver Police Department said.

“We have a safe exchange site here at 2120 Cambie St. at our VPD detachment right in the front door, that’s well lit, it’s got video surveillance cameras.”

The victim in this case held one of the teens while calling 911 and both suspects were then arrested by Vancouver police.