Toronto victim pepper sprayed during Facebook Marketplace transaction

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a victim was pepper-sprayed during a Facebook Marketplace transaction for a cellphone.

Police said on March 19, at around 5:30 p.m., the suspect and the victim arranged to meet at the victim’s address.

When the suspect arrived, police said the victim handed over the cellphone to the victim who was then pepper-sprayed him in the face.

Police said the suspect then fled and was last seen running eastbound on Memorial Park Avenue near Greenwood Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, approximately five-feet-six inches tall with a slim to medium build.

At the time of the robbery, police said he was wearing a grey sweat suit with the hoodie up and a black brim baseball cap sticking out, and black shoes with white soles. His face was covered with a blue surgical mask and he had a black cross-shoulder bag on the right side of his body, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.