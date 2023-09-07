$7,500 Rolex stolen during Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong, Burnaby RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are on the lookout for a man accused of pilfering a $7,500 Rolex watch.

In a media release, police said the victim was trying to sell the timepiece through Facebook Marketplace, and arranged to go with a family member to meet the buyer near Lougheed Mall on Sept. 1.

When they met the man, he declined to buy the watch, but set up a second meeting at the mall saying his mother might want to buy it, police said.

When the group met again on Saturday, the victim — who police said was a senior — let the suspect try the watch on.

Once the suspect had the watch on his wrist, he fled, police said.

“We recommend taking every safety precaution possible when making online marketplace purchases, including meeting buyers or sellers outside our detachment or one of our Community Police Offices,” Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

“If you can identify this suspect, please call our investigators.”

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Burnaby RCMP.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 20 and 25 and six feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.