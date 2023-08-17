Toronto man, boy arrested after thefts involving car posted on Facebook Marketplace: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges after a car that was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace was stolen and then used in a subsequent theft.

Police said on Aug. 9, investigators say a pair responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace to buy a Toyota Camry.

The two then met with the seller and then stole the Toyota, police said.

On Aug. 11, investigators said an ad was posted on Facebook Marketplace to see a Toyota Camry.

A buyer met with the sellers, who were also with a third unidentified person, to purchase the vehicle, police said.

The buyer paid $5,500 for the Toyota Camry. But then, the three other people fled with the Toyota Camry, police say.

In an update on Thursday, investigators said they arrested 20-year-old Sadid Sultan Ahmed and a 15-year-old boy.

Ahmed and the teen have each been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, theft exceeding $5,000, obtaining by false presence exceeding $5,000 and three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teen cannot be named.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Police have also released tips for reducing the “risk of being a victim of crime while buying or selling items online.” They include: