Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 11:05 am
Click to play video: '‘I thought I was a goner’: Global News photographer’s terrifying close call with B.C. mudslide' ‘I thought I was a goner’: Global News photographer’s terrifying close call with B.C. mudslide
Communities throughout British Columbia are devastated, after mudslides and raging floodwaters washed out roads and communities. Robin Gill surveys the destruction, and hears from Global News photographer Mike Timbrell about his frightening encounter with a mudslide.

The Canadian military is sending more air support to help with the evacuation of B.C. residents struggling under devastating floods that have overwhelmed the province and cut off vital transportation links over recent days.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that in response to a request for help from the B.C. government, the federal government is deploying more military air support crews to assist with the crisis.

READ MORE: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

“In response to a request for assistance from the province of British Columbia, CAF personnel and resources will help residents as they experience floods, landslides and extreme weather,” she said in a tweet, though did not specify the resources being deployed.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the support would focus on assisting “with evacuation efforts, support supply chain routes, and [to] protect residents against floods and landslides.”
Story continues below advertisement

Three military helicopters and a search-and-rescue aircraft were sent into the Fraser Valley earlier in the week after hundreds of people were trapped on roads and cut off from help by landslides.

According to the Royal Canadian Air Force, the aircraft and crew were able to evacuate a total of 311 people as well as 27 animals to safety in the city of Agassiz.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the Canadian Forces told Global News details of the deployment are still being worked out but that it will be a new and distinct federal assistance effort.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagbc flood evacuation tagbc flood help tagcanadian forces bc tagcanadian military bc floods tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers