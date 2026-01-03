Possible coastal flooding in B.C.’s south coast, Environment Canada warns

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of possible coastal flooding this weekend in southern British Columbia including both Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.

The weather agency says the possible high water levels along the coast is due to a combination of the region “entering a period of high astronomical tides” as the Earth reaches its closest point to the Sun as well as an incoming low-pressure system.

The forecast says it is uncertain when exactly the centre of the low pressure system will arrive in B.C.’s south coast region, but the highest risk of coastal flooding is for Sunday.

Environment Canada says the combination of weather and Earth’s position close to the Sun could generate storm surge beyond normal tide levels, creating the risk of debris and erosion as well as minor flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

The agency says “significant” flooding along the coast is also possible if onshore winds come at a time that compounds with high tides, and roads may become difficult to navigate with the floods and related debris.

The effected area covers the coast of both the Vancouver and Victoria areas, as well as the regions stretching up the Sunshine Coast to Powell River, the east coast of Vancouver Island from Campbell River down to the Gulf Islands, and along the west coast of the island from Sooke up to Tofino and beyond.

A statement from the City of Vancouver says shorelines along the Fraser River, the Burrard Inlet, including English Bay, and some adjacent low-lying areas may be impacted by coastal flooding.

The city says the highest risk for coastal flooding is likely to occur on Sunday, as water levels “are forecast to be the highest coastal water levels” that Vancouver has experienced in the last four years.

“City crews will conduct regular inspections of tide gates and a drone will be used to assess the condition of the Southlands shoreline dike,” the statement said.

Residents are asked to monitor the situation through updated alerts and forecasts in the coming days.