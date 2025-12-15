SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Highways proactively closed due to heavy rain across B.C.’s South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
Roads closed on B.C. South Coast due to weather
A stretch of Highway 1 in Abbotsford begins to partially reopen Saturday night after being closed for days. But the flood-ravaged community isn't out of the woods yet, as more rain is on the way for the Fraser Valley this week.
B.C.’s provincial government is warning commuters on Monday that routes are at risk of flooding and some roads have been proactively closed.

The Ministry of Transportation has closed two major corridors: the Sea to Sky from Pemberton to Lillooet and Highway 1 from Hope to Lytton.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, due to possible flooding and debris on the road.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Princeton following last week’s atmospheric river.

Officials say other highways could also be shut on short notice and that drivers should have an emergency kit in their vehicle if they need to travel.

“My message to drivers is to delay travel if possible, and to exercise caution if you’re traveling on these highways,” Janelle Staite, the minister of transportation, said.

“If you are traveling, please ensure your vehicles are equipped for winter conditions or closures, including a full tank of gas, food, water, a flashlight and a blanket. As always, for the most up-to-date information, please check Drive BC before you go.”

