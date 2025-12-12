SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Photos show Highway 3 destruction from atmospheric river: 23 damaged sites

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods force evacuations, road closures'
B.C. floods force evacuations, road closures
WATCH: (Dec. 11, 2025) Multiple highways are closed and hundreds of people have been displaced in southwestern B.C. because of flooding caused by a powerful atmospheric river. Neetu Garcha looks at which cities are under local state of emergencies, what people are enduring, and what the region is bracing for.
Photos provided by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shows the devastation along Highway 3 caused by the atmospheric river this week.

The ministry says approximately 23 sites have been damaged, including rockfall, roadway debris, shoulder undermining, exposed or blocked culverts and areas of ponding water.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

Drive BC says the next update about when the highway could be open will be Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Local states of emergency have been declared in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District due to the flooding.

