Photos show Highway 3 destruction from atmospheric river: 23 damaged sites

Photos provided by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shows the devastation along Highway 3 caused by the atmospheric river this week.
The ministry says approximately 23 sites have been damaged, including rockfall, roadway debris, shoulder undermining, exposed or blocked culverts and areas of ponding water.
There is currently no estimated time of reopening for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.
Drive BC says the next update about when the highway could be open will be Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.
Local states of emergency have been declared in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District due to the flooding.
- Flooding in Fraser Valley could peak as B.C. prepares for second system
- B.C. mayors pen letter to government saying housing target legislations not working
- Washington State declares emergency as 100,000 people displaced due to flooding
- Trans Mountain pipeline pays $196K penalty for environmental lapses after 2024 storm
Comments