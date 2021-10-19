‘Historic moment’: 8 women elected or leading Edmonton city council races

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, Edmonton city council will have more women on it than men.

Read more: Edmonton election results coverage

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, six female candidates had been elected:

“I’m feeling great,” said councillor-elect Stevenson. “It’s a bit surreal but really wonderful.

“It’s definitely a historic moment and so exciting. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's definitely a historic moment and so exciting.

“I think it really speaks to what Edmontonians have been wanting to see for a while and some really strong candidates stepped up and we’ve made history.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:23 Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson

With 88 per cent of polls reporting, Erin Rutherford was in a tight race with incumbent Bev Esslinger in Ward Anirniq. Rutherford had 26 per cent of the vote while Esslinger had 24 per cent.

In Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, Jennifer Rice had 32.4 per cent while Rhiannon Hoyle had 32.2 per cent of the votes from polls reporting.

“I think it will change how things are done in council,” said councillor-elect Wright, “bring a different perspective.”

2:27 Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election

Outgoing councillor Michael Walters congratulated everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to get more diverse voices on council. He also praised Esslinger for her work on council, at times, being the “sole voice in the wilderness” as the only woman on city council two terms ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a big deal to have that kind of diversity on council,” Walters said.

Record broken ☑️

Edmonton is on track to have a Council with 67% female Councillors, beating 1989's record of 50%. #yegvote — Lisa Holmes (@lisaholmes) October 19, 2021

“We hoped, we dreamed, for something like this,” said Katherine O’Neill with ParityYEG, a group that supports women and non-binary individuals in obtaining leadership positions in the community.

Read more: Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton city council

“2021 is actually the 100th anniversary of the very first woman to be elected to Edmonton city council. Her name is Izena Ross.

Story continues below advertisement

“It helps with the diversity of thought, diversity of perspective. I think it’s set our council up for success.”

Before the Oct. 18 election, there were two women on council.

5:54 Edmonton mayoral candidate Kim Krushell concedes race Edmonton mayoral candidate Kim Krushell concedes race

A total of 24 women put their name forward for councillor in the 12 wards, and three stepped up to campaign for the mayor’s seat.

Voters in every ward, with the exception of Nakota Isga in the west end, had the option of choosing a female candidate.

1:59 Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton City Council Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton City Council – Jan 16, 2021

Esslinger said Sept. 6 there’s a number of reasons why more women haven’t historically put their names forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“One is fundraising. Often they’re really good about raising money for everyone else, but not asking for themselves. And I think the other one is just the social context we live in.”

“Some women, they also have to balance on top of that family life. What if you have kids?” said ParityYEG’s vice-chair of governance Cindy Caturao.

Read more: Navigating Edmonton city council as a parent

Councillor-elect Stevenson is a mother and city planner.

She said when she was contemplating a run for council, she was surprised by some of the things she heard.

“I did have the question come up a number of times, you know, ‘Why would you run when there’s already another woman running?’ And it really struck me that we’re still trapped in this idea that women are not part of public life,” she said.

“The biggest impact when you’re a woman running for any leadership spot is online harassment,” Caturao explained.

“The utter garbage that women and non-binary individuals experience being a political candidate online.”

6:23 New battle of Alberta aims to elect more women to city hall New battle of Alberta aims to elect more women to city hall – Mar 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Elections said more than 229,000 Edmontonians voted in the 2021 election, including ballots cast on Oct. 18 and during the advance vote period.

An update on results will be provided Tuesday morning.

Official results will be confirmed by noon on Oct. 22.

— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News