SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

‘Historic moment’: 8 women elected or leading Edmonton city council races

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 2:05 am
Click to play video: 'Decision Edmonton panel reacts to municipal election results' Decision Edmonton panel reacts to municipal election results
Decision Edmonton panel host Vinesh Pratap breaks down the 2021 municipal election results with former PC party president and political aficionado Katherine O'Neill, outgoing councillor Michael Walters and Downtown Business Association of Edmonton executive director Puneeta McBryan.

For the first time ever, Edmonton city council will have more women on it than men.

Read more: Edmonton election results coverage

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, six female candidates had been elected:

“I’m feeling great,” said councillor-elect Stevenson. “It’s a bit surreal but really wonderful.

“I think it really speaks to what Edmontonians have been wanting to see for a while and some really strong candidates stepped up and we’ve made history.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson' Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson
Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson

With 88 per cent of polls reporting, Erin Rutherford was in a tight race with incumbent Bev Esslinger in Ward Anirniq. Rutherford had 26 per cent of the vote while Esslinger had 24 per cent.

In Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, Jennifer Rice had 32.4 per cent while Rhiannon Hoyle had 32.2 per cent of the votes from polls reporting.

“I think it will change how things are done in council,” said councillor-elect Wright, “bring a different perspective.”

Click to play video: 'Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election' Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election
Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election

Outgoing councillor Michael Walters congratulated everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to get more diverse voices on council. He also praised Esslinger for her work on council, at times, being the “sole voice in the wilderness” as the only woman on city council two terms ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a big deal to have that kind of diversity on council,” Walters said.

“We hoped, we dreamed, for something like this,” said Katherine O’Neill with ParityYEG, a group that supports women and non-binary individuals in obtaining leadership positions in the community.

Read more: Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton city council

“2021 is actually the 100th anniversary of the very first woman to be elected to Edmonton city council. Her name is Izena Ross.

“To achieve something this historic tonight… is beyond expectations,” O’Neill said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To achieve something this historic tonight… is beyond expectations," O'Neill said.
Story continues below advertisement

“It helps with the diversity of thought, diversity of perspective. I think it’s set our council up for success.”

Read more: Will Edmonton see more women on council come October?

Before the Oct. 18 election, there were two women on council.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayoral candidate Kim Krushell concedes race' Edmonton mayoral candidate Kim Krushell concedes race
Edmonton mayoral candidate Kim Krushell concedes race

A total of 24 women put their name forward for councillor in the 12 wards, and three stepped up to campaign for the mayor’s seat.

Voters in every ward, with the exception of Nakota Isga in the west end, had the option of choosing a female candidate.

Click to play video: 'Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton City Council' Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton City Council
Unique project honours 100 years since first woman elected to Edmonton City Council – Jan 16, 2021

Esslinger said Sept. 6 there’s a number of reasons why more women haven’t historically put their names forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“One is fundraising. Often they’re really good about raising money for everyone else, but not asking for themselves. And I think the other one is just the social context we live in.”

“Some women, they also have to balance on top of that family life. What if you have kids?” said ParityYEG’s vice-chair of governance Cindy Caturao.

Read more: Navigating Edmonton city council as a parent

Councillor-elect Stevenson is a mother and city planner.

She said when she was contemplating a run for council, she was surprised by some of the things she heard.

“I did have the question come up a number of times, you know, ‘Why would you run when there’s already another woman running?’ And it really struck me that we’re still trapped in this idea that women are not part of public life,” she said.

“The biggest impact when you’re a woman running for any leadership spot is online harassment,” Caturao explained.

“The utter garbage that women and non-binary individuals experience being a political candidate online.”

Click to play video: 'New battle of Alberta aims to elect more women to city hall' New battle of Alberta aims to elect more women to city hall
New battle of Alberta aims to elect more women to city hall – Mar 30, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Elections said more than 229,000 Edmontonians voted in the 2021 election, including ballots cast on Oct. 18 and during the advance vote period.

An update on results will be provided Tuesday morning.

Official results will be confirmed by noon on Oct. 22.

— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton city council tagdiversity tagEdmonton Election tagEdmonton City Hall tagequality tagWomen in politics tagEdmonton politics tagEdmonton election 2021 taggender diversity tagwomen politicians tagParity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers